For 21-year-old Carsten Loseke, agriculture has always been at the forefront of his life, from growing up on his family’s feedlot operation in rural Columbus to most recently being named the 2023 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholar.

Carsten, the son of Ryan and June Loseke, is a 2020 graduate of Lakeview High School and will be a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. He is majoring in agricultural economics and minoring in animal science.

Throughout the years, Carsten has held leadership positions in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA). He was involved in the Silver Star 4-H Club, later becoming its president in high school. He was also heavily in different activities through FFA and served as an officer during his junior and senior years at Lakeview.

“I would say personally for me agriculture is important because I come from a long line of farmers before me in the area,” Carsten said. “I’m a seventh generation on our family farm. The legacy of raising crops and livestock I think is really important to me and the opportunity to be able to continue to do that I think is one of the things that makes agriculture appealing to me.”

As part of being named Nebraska’s beef state scholar, Carsten will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship. Carsten, along with other Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarship recipients, will be recognized on June 8 at the Cattlemen’s midyear meeting.

The beef state scholar is open to juniors and seniors, as well as graduate-level students, in college who are Nebraska residents enrolled at a Nebraska college or university. Carsten said there had been an application process that included submitting a letter of intent and letter of recommendation, as well as an interview for those who made it to that point.

Last summer, Carsten had taken an internship with Cactus Feeders at a feedlot in Kansas. Coming up, he will serve as a superintendent for the Platte County Beef Show. Carsten said he's previously served as a superintendent at a different fair event, and he will learn more about his duties at the beef show at a later date.

“I'm glad that I was asked to do that just because 4-H and FFA have given me a ton of opportunities in the past,” he added.

Looking forward, Carsten said he is still deciding if he’ll attend graduate school after getting his bachelor’s degree, but he knows he will come back to the Columbus area to continue working at his family’s feedlot operation.

June noted their operation feeds several thousand head twice a year. At one time, she said, they will have 3,500 head of steer in the yard. Carsten’s oldest sister, grandfather and parents are involved in the business, and two of his other siblings pitch in as well.

“Something that I think about when I know what the scholarship embodies is people who are in cattle production post-graduation from college and when I see the ones that are active with cattle every day, either feeding them or caring for them in some way, I couldn't be more proud of him,” June said.

When asked about the importance of agriculture, June said it’s a privilege to be able to help feed the world.

“There's no more honorable profession than when people walk into a grocery store and feel like, especially in our case, the meat counter is safe, and it's also nutrient dense and an affordable choice for growing young people as well as adults,” June said.

As for Carsten, he noted he was excited when he received word last week that he was named the beef state scholar.

“(I’m) honored to have the opportunity moving forward to use my education to give back to the beef industry,” Carsten said. “I just think winning beef state was important not only for my education but just for my mindset going forward, looking for different ways on how I can give back.”