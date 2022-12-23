Columbus casino OK'd for construction

If things run smoothly, March of both 2023 and 2024 are set to be big for Columbus.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission during its meeting Dec. 21 gave the OK for construction at the temporary Harrah’s casino at Platte County Agricultural Park, as well as the beginning construction work for the permanent casino to be located northwest of town.

Voters approved in the November 2020 election to allow gambling in Nebraska at racetracks. Six cities already had racetracks in place, including Columbus. In the summer of 2021, it was announced that a Harrah’s casino and racetrack would be coming to town.

The Platte County Agricultural Society and Caesars Entertainment/Harrah’s Nebraska – Caesars owns the Harrah’s brand – entered into an agreement earlier this year for temporary use of the downstairs exhibit hall at Ag Park until the permanent facilities are constructed. The work at Ag Park is set to include minor renovations, The Telegram previously reported, and will feature 250 slot machines.

Tom Jackson of Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) said the temporary casino is planned to be opened in March of next year. The permanent facility, which will be situated on the former Wishbones property, located off of Highway 81, is intended to open in March 2024, he added.

“It's good news for the community,” Jackson said. “It will advance things along, first and foremost, for horse racing. And second of all, for the taxation that we've seen from revenue (that) casinos can bring to a community. This will bring a lot of revenue to our county and cities. So pretty exciting.”

At the Dec. 21 commission meeting, a request to modify the Ag Park ballroom was approved, as was the remodel of the stewards’ stand. The proposals to the stewards’ stand included replacing areas within the catwalk to the stand, replacing windows and cleaning and securing the stewards’ stand.

At the old Wishbones property, the gaming facility, as previously reported, will feature a sports bar, sports book and restaurant. The casino floor will have hundreds of slot machines and electronic games, as well as table games. Additionally, there are plans for a simulcast area and a 1-mile horse track.

Joe Morris of Caesars Entertainment told the commission that the beginning construction for the permanent facility would be for the footprint of the building.

“With this approval, we would start within the next couple of weeks depending on weather,” Morris said. “We would start with footers and foundation work. … then we would start the initial steel work that is the framework of the building.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram he is thankful the project is finally moving forward, though he has been frustrated it’s taken this long for casino officials to get approval.

“I am extremely excited, as I believe most residents of Columbus are, to see the approval for their temporary facility and to be able to continue work on the new facility,” Bulkley said. “I think the people spoke two years ago with the vote that they'd like to see this move forward. So I think all we need to do now is hope that this commission that controls it gets things moving along quicker than they have so far so we can keep the progress going.”

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick also commented.

"Columbus Exposition and Racing and Harrah's Nebraska (Caesars) continue to progress on their plans for a temporary gaming location at Ag Park, as well as their permanent racing and gaming home on Highway 81,” Brunswick said. “They are in constant communication with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, and Columbus will continue to see construction progress at both locations. I am confident that Columbus will soon see the local economic impact from CER and Harrah's investment in our community."

As previously reported, Convergence, LLC is the owner of the land off of Highway 81 and the overarching developer of the casino, racetrack and Marriott brand hotel that will be built near the racetrack. The hotel it is not owned or operated by CER or Caesars/Harrah’s.