Columbus cat limit increased to four

Starting next Tuesday, residents within the City of Columbus will be allowed to have up to four cats in their homes.

Previously, city code only allowed residents to have up to three cats. According to Deb Potter, the change will hopefully lead to more felines getting adopted at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. Potter is the executive director of the Platte Valley Humane Society, which does business as Paws and Claws.

The Columbus City Council gave final passage to a new ordinance allowing the cat limit change. Because of a required waiting period, the ordinance goes into effect on May 3.

“It (city code) says that a household can have a total of six pets, which can be a mixture of cats and dogs, but the maximum amount of dogs is left at three and the maximum amount of cats is four,” Potter said.

For example, she added, residents can have four cats and two dogs but no more than six animals.

Changing the cat limit has been talked about for years, Potter said. She added that people have asked the shelter why the cat limit is three when dogs require more maintenance. They decided to take action after experiencing a cat crisis last summer.

Known as “kitten season,” the warm months – generally from April to October – are when cats have kittens. Cats can reproduce up to three times a year and can reproduce when they’re as young as 3-months-old.

At one point, Paws and Claws had as many as 95 to 100 cats in their care, she said. There were volunteers and community members who indicated they would take in another cat but they already had three felines at home, she added.

“If we get an abundance of cats and kittens again, we will be able to reach out or people can reach out to us that live in the community that are at their three cat limit and they would be able to add another cat to their family,” Potter said.

First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr said he is in favor of change because he’s a pet lover himself. Potter noted Bahr was a big help in communicating with the city during the process.

“To me, it makes fine sense. I actually thought that they could go up to six myself. …Six cats are much more controllable than, say, six Saint Bernards,” Bahr said, adding that shelter officials didn’t go with six because they wanted to make sure the ordinance would get passed. “Cats are going to be cat-sized. The dogs are all over the map, from Chihuahua size, which is smaller than a lot of cats, to Saint Bernards and some the other big huge breeds like the Great Danes.”

Potter noted that it may be another busy summer this year – the past several weeks, they’ve already been getting a lot of kittens that are only 1- to 2-days-old. This has also been the case at shelters in other towns such as Fremont, Norfolk and Beatrice, she added.

She said she encourages people to leave the kittens they do see alone. Mom cats will move their kittens around a few times, especially after birth and if there are people around. Those who know that the mom cat is injured or deceased can call animal control at 402-564-3201.

“She hasn't truly abandoned those kittens as long as they look like they're fed and they're making noise there,” Potter said. “Leave them alone and normally within you know, a day or so, momma will have come back and moved them.”

With the influx of young kittens, Paws and Claws is in need of foster homes, specifically those willing to take care of kittens that need bottle-fed.

“We've got an application on our website and they can fill out that application and then we provide whatever they need as far as formula, the supplies to help feed these kittens,” Potter said. “We would probably need them to stay in the foster home until they were at least 6- or 7-weeks-old, and then they can come back to the shelter and be adopted out.”

Volunteers are also needed to work public adoption events, those interested in office or computer work and people with grant writing experience. Those wanting to just spend time with animals or help out around the facility are always welcome.

People interested in volunteering can contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 while those specifically interested in the computer side of things can contact Potter directly at 402-276-3710.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

