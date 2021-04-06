Columbus' Catholic preists eager for return to in-person Mass

There are little things, such as singing, St. Anthony's is slowly bringing back, Burkhalter added.

“Who would have thought we were going to have to do what we had to do last year?” he said. “My hope certainly is that we’re going to see light at the end of the tunnel and get this taken care of.”

But still, he said, he is erring on the side of caution.

“I’m still wearing masks as a way of making people try to feel more comfortable being there, because I know there’s going to be a number of people, even if they come back, (who are) still going to be a little nervous about being there,” Burkhalter said, noting he wouldn’t kick someone out for not having a mask.

“For now I’m doing social distancing when people come up for communion, but I don’t know how long I’ll keep that in place.”

Despite the changes, St. Bonaventure member Beth Augustine-Schulte said she hopes parishes continue to offer online Mass.

“But now with so many places offering a virtual (daily) Mass, you have that freedom to attend Mass any time of the day,” she said. “That’s a great blessing that’s come out of COVID.”