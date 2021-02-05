Columbus Catholic Schools rejoice: Elementary facilities enjoy meaningful, festive week

COVID-19 has not stopped Columbus' Catholic elementary schools from pulling off a fun-filled 2021 Catholic Schools Week.

In Nebraska, Catholic Schools Week began on Sunday and will wrap up on Feb. 6. The Catholic schools in Columbus began the week on Monday with a day off of school for the students while staff members attended a retreat.

"Teachers were reminded to take time to renew their own faith so that they could more fully share it with their students," St. Isidore's Catholic School Principal Amy Evans said in a Thursday email to the Telegram.

From there, the schools celebrated in their own ways.

"A lot of our activities have centered around faith and prayer," St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School Principal Cheryl Zoucha said.

Students at St. Bonaventure, 1604 15th St., spent time on Tuesday at a student council assembly and in adoration in the church.

"On Wednesday we had a special prayer service, we had benediction in church," Zoucha said.

St. Bonaventure students also spent Wednesday writing letters to the archdiocese and seminarians. The school will finish out the week with an all-school mass and an afternoon of movies on Friday.