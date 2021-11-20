Columbus child care provider receives CDA

Jacqueline Harnisch’s favorite part of owning a day care is watching the children grow into their own person.

“I like when they're little and then to see the achievements that they've accomplished. I like their personalities,” Harnisch said. “I kind of think of myself as a kid sometimes.”

Harnisch has been operating Jacqueline’s Daycare out of her home in Columbus for the past five years. Harnisch is licensed and participates in Rooted in Relationships, which is an initiative that aims to improve the social and emotional development of young children across Nebraska.

Lynn Vollbracht is Harnisch’s Rooted in Relationships coach and the director of the Immanuel Lutheran’s day care center. Vollbracht said she has 27 years of experience in teaching and administering early childhood programs.

As Harnisch’s coach, Vollbract spends two-and-a-half hours each month with Harnisch. Harnisch has been implementing what’s called the pyramid model in her program, for which Harnisch is teaching social and emotional skills such as identifying and managing feelings and conflicts.

“Kids just struggle with that -- how do we share? How do we take turns? How do we show kindness and empathy? All of those are the kinds of things that Rooted is working to do,” Vollbracht said.

“Jackie's been doing such an awesome job of taking the things that she learns in the program and implementing them into her environment for the kids.”

Harnisch has a total of 15 years of experience in the field. She had a day care in South Dakota before her family moved to Columbus when her husband, Jason, found work at the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Harnisch restarted her business when she moved to this area.

Earlier this year she received an associate degree in early childhood education from Central Community College-Columbus and received her Child Development Associate Credential from the Council for Professional Recognition in the mail this week. The associate degree is more focused on coursework while the CDA credential revolves around more of hands-on experience.

“I think it just shows that I've done a lot for my day care, and it's another step saying this is another great education goal that I reached for my day care,” she added.

Harnisch said she has the ultimate goal of becoming a teacher and has taken classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, though those plans are fluid due to her having a child not old enough for school. She has four older children that are school aged.

Jacqueline’s Daycare is open during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. She can have eight kids at one time, with babies -- 6 weeks to 18 months -- and kids older than 18 months. She currently has one opening available for the 18 month and up age group.

Harnisch said her child care program has different themes and she has a set schedule each day that allows for different activities like music time, a period to work on their feelings and playtime.

“This week we're doing ‘things that go’ so we're kind of counting like tires we're doing today and then we're trying to group them,” Harnisch said on Tuesday.

Vollbract noted that Harnsich goes beyond the standard requirements for day cares.

“The kids within her care are very blessed to be able to come. She does a great job and works really hard and goes way above and beyond,” Vollbract said.

Harnisch said she enjoys knowing that she’s been a part of kids’ success.

“I really like to see their excitement and when they can tell their parents, you know, ‘This is what I learned at Miss Jackie’s,’” Harnisch said. “So it just makes me feel great that I'm doing something good for them.”

