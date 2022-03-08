Columbus church holding murder-mystery banquet

Any Columbus residents who like the board game, Clue, or Agatha Christie novels will have a chance to take a stab at solving a murder-mystery of their own.

Community members can do that through the Discover Hope International Church’s “The Mansion of Mystery” banquet. It starts at 6:30 p.m., Friday, at the church, 3100 23rd St. Suite 8.

The banquet will have a fictional murder occur with actors playing the roles of suspects and the investigator. With the audience's help, the detective tries to solve the crime. The banquet tables have questions on them that attendees can ask the characters which can assist in cracking the case.

The event is open to the public. The banquet also includes a raffle. Tickets cost $25 per person and $200 to sponsor a table that holds six to eight people. The funds for the event will go toward the church’s building fund, Discover Hope Pastor Doug Holt said.

“This year, we elected to do something similar to a Clue game which is (made) for a larger group,” he said. “There are actually actors and actresses. There’s a murder that happens and we investigate the murder. People ask questions much like you would in a Clue game. In the end, we solve and unravel the mystery.”

Interestingly, none of the actors – except for the investigator – know who the murderer is until it is revealed, said Doug’s wife, Liana – who helped organized the event.

“With escape rooms being so popular, we thought ‘The Mansion of Mystery’ would be fun,” Liana said. “It’s something different. We try to do something different that you might not see every day.”

This is the fifth year the church has had a themed banquet. Last year, Discover Hope had to be creative with its approach. Liana said the theme was a masquerade ball where the attendees wore masks in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started out having winter banquets for our building fund,” Liana said of the event’s origins. “We would have a normal meal. … But it’s grown over the years. We started adding things to it. So now it’s kind of like a dinner-theater.”

Past year’s themes were based around the 1920s, Grand Ole Opry and Elvis, the couple said.

“Every year we try to invent something that we think will be interesting for people to come back to next year,” Doug said.

To purchase tickets for “The Mansion of Mystery” or for more information about the event, visit discoverhopeint.com, search Discover Hope International Church on Facebook or call 402-276-3691.

“It’s very much open to the public,” Doug said. “It’s not a church service. It’s just a time for fun.”

