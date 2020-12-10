Columbus churches continue adapting to COVID

For many Columbus churches, the Christmas season will look different this year, with simpler or additional services.

For Fr. Joe Miksch of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, 3921 20th St., the reason for the season remains the same, despite the challenges of this year.

The reason Jesus came was to help in times of crisis, Miksch said, as well as giving meaning and purpose in life and the promise of eternal life. We’re all going to die, he said, but Christians believe there is the stepping stone to eternal life.

“I had the virus, and for a couple of days, I thought I was ready to check out too,” Miksch said. “I realized my mortality and the season of Advent is the time to prepare for that day, so it’s a good time for reflection.”

Despite everything, Miksch is hoping this year will be as joyful as it can be.

“Someday, like St. Paul, we’ll look back and say ‘I consider the troubles of this time (to) be nothing compared to the glory God has revealed,” Miksch added.

This year, St. Isidore’s will not have a big choir with all the instruments, but there will be a couple of vocalists with musical accompaniment.