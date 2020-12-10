Columbus churches continue adapting to COVID

For many Columbus churches, the Christmas season will look different this year, with simpler or additional services.
For Fr. Joe Miksch of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, 3921 20th St., the reason for the season remains the same, despite the challenges of this year.
The reason Jesus came was to help in times of crisis, Miksch said, as well as giving meaning and purpose in life and the promise of eternal life. We’re all going to die, he said, but Christians believe there is the stepping stone to eternal life.
“I had the virus, and for a couple of days, I thought I was ready to check out too,” Miksch said. “I realized my mortality and the season of Advent is the time to prepare for that day, so it’s a good time for reflection.”
Despite everything, Miksch is hoping this year will be as joyful as it can be.
“Someday, like St. Paul, we’ll look back and say ‘I consider the troubles of this time (to) be nothing compared to the glory God has revealed,” Miksch added.
This year, St. Isidore’s will not have a big choir with all the instruments, but there will be a couple of vocalists with musical accompaniment.
Normally the Thanksgiving service has around 650 people, he noted, but there were maybe 150 people last month.
“It’s hard to predict anything,” Miksch said.
Other area churches, like Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St., will be adding additional services so that services won’t be as crowded.
There will be five services on Christmas Eve instead of the normal three, said Trinity Lutheran Business Manager Tammy Augustine.
“We will have overflow set up in our fellowship hall so that we can adhere to the social distancing,” she noted. “Every other pew is blocked off … We do offer livestreaming of our services, as well as taped versions on YouTube and our website and Facebook.”
The children’s program will also look different. The Trinity Lutheran has been pre-taping parts of the program and playing those before services during Advent, she said, rather than a live performance.
“We usually do a candle lighting at the end of service on Christmas Eve and instead of them turning the candles back in when they’re done, they will get to keep them,” Augustine noted.
Connection Christian Church, 3205 12th St., will also be adding a second service on Christmas Eve, Lead Pastor Mike Moser said.
Families have been seated at tables, he said. The Christmas service will be a candlelit service.
“We’ll have pillar candles on each table, and the individual candles will be placed there ahead of time,” Moser said. “So that families don’t have to pass the candles around.”
Connection Christian has what it calls Project Christmas Tree, a program where people could sign up to have some gifts provided for kids.
“This year we have allowed our church families to nominate,” he said. “We’ve selected three families, and those three families, we’re going to give above and beyond what we have in the past.”
Usually, the church spends around $20 on gifts, Moser said, but this month the program will mean helping out those families with more than just presents, such as groceries or other needs.
It hasn’t been hard changing things for the holiday season, Moser added, but the hardest adjustments were early on in the pandemic.
Although Easter is the most heavily-attended service of the year, Christmas is right there behind it, he said.
“It’s pretty celebratory,” Moser said.
Miksch agreed that this time of year is always a joyful celebration. Everybody and their cousins are at church, he said.
“Everybody’s happy to be coming home, a lot of joy and happiness,” Miksch said. “This year a lot of people will be staying home and that’s sad. Families won’t be getting together."
It will also be hard to predict how many people will show up for the holidays, he noted.
“If we have a turnout, I don’t know,” Miksch said. “We won’t be able to follow the guidelines, but we’ll do the best we can.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
