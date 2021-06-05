Columbus churches look forward to summer plans

In October 2020, St. Bon’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Parish Center and major renovations, which included an expanded parking lot and larger entryway, among other things.

“We had a big trivia night in February that was probably our first big thing that we did here, which was very successful ... So, getting some adults together while fundraising and having fun. Plus, Scotus Gala was here in April,” Keiter said.

“We're just … continuing to move forward with some Bible studies, small group gatherings.”

On July 15, a gathering for the feast of St. Bonaventure will be held, with the church’s parish festival planned for Aug. 29, she said.

At Peace Lutheran, Vacation Bible School was canceled with some at-home activities offered, Burma said.

“This year we are back in person, the 21st to the 25th of June is when we're meeting in the evenings,” he said, adding that the youth mission trip to North and South Dakota canceled in 2020 is taking place this summer.

The church had an event in May that had a great turnout, Burma noted, and an indoor picnic took place on Memorial Day weekend.