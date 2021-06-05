Columbus churches look forward to summer plans

Columbus churches are getting back into the swing of things and preparing for summer activities following the relaxing of and eventual discontinue of COVID-19 restrictions.
At St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave., more parishioners have been attending services in person and utilizing the church’s new Parish Center.
“We've been gearing back up (and) slowly moving back to a new normal for quite a few months as things got lifted and COVID numbers were going down,” said Belinda Keiter, the pastoral ministry and evangelization coordinator at St. Bon’s.
Keiter said St. Bon’s has seen a steady increase in attendance since February. In May, the dispensation regarding Sunday Mass was lifted, meaning those who practice the Catholic faith are required to attend in-person Mass again. Additionally, Gov. Pete Ricketts discontinued the state’s Directed Health Measures at the end of last month. Keiter noted attendance increase at St. Bon’s doesn’t seem to be an immediate result of those measures.
“Our attendance is picking up,” Keiter said. “… When we first started coming back, we were in the 80s and lower hundreds and now we're in the 300 hundred number for the Masses so we're really happy about that.”
Keiter added that during Christmas and children’s Mass services, attendees overflowed into the Parish Center.
The Rev. Cory Burma of Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St., said the church’s attendance increased after Easter.
“…I think a lot of it was (that the) the number of cases have been going down and they're getting better,” Burma said. “We're also hitting the summer months … when people are traveling a lot more and attendance normally drops for that reason as well, so it's kind of hard to say.”
Peace Lutheran still has masks and hand sanitizer available for those who wish to use them, though generally, restrictions are no longer in place, he said.
“We were following (East-Central District Health Department) health guidelines so when once it hit blue (the COVID risk dial), we were masks optional. Just in the last couple of weeks, we have pretty much removed most of the restrictions,” Burma added.
Both churches are looking forward to the summertime and will be holding their respective Vacation Bible School activities next week.
“Vacation Bible School is coming up next week at the parish and over 125 children will be involved … plus (the) adults and high school students that will be helping,” Keiter said.
The new St. Bon’s Parish Center has been seeing a lot of activities as well, she noted. Last month alone, regular prayer groups, Bible studies, local group meetings, bridal showers, funeral dinners, a preschool party, an elementary school dance and celebrations for kindergarten, sixth grade and high school graduations have all been held at the Parish Center.
In October 2020, St. Bon’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Parish Center and major renovations, which included an expanded parking lot and larger entryway, among other things.
“We had a big trivia night in February that was probably our first big thing that we did here, which was very successful ... So, getting some adults together while fundraising and having fun. Plus, Scotus Gala was here in April,” Keiter said.
“We're just … continuing to move forward with some Bible studies, small group gatherings.”
On July 15, a gathering for the feast of St. Bonaventure will be held, with the church’s parish festival planned for Aug. 29, she said.
At Peace Lutheran, Vacation Bible School was canceled with some at-home activities offered, Burma said.
“This year we are back in person, the 21st to the 25th of June is when we're meeting in the evenings,” he said, adding that the youth mission trip to North and South Dakota canceled in 2020 is taking place this summer.
The church had an event in May that had a great turnout, Burma noted, and an indoor picnic took place on Memorial Day weekend.
“Our end of the year bash that we had … at the beginning of May was absolutely wonderful. We probably had 100 to 250 people out,” Burma said. “The kids and the adults just had a blast, being able to get together. We are offering more opportunities, purposely to get people back together so they feel that community aspect that they had in the past.”
Both Keiter and Burma said it’s good to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“When we first were told that we need to not have worship services, I thought ‘Well, that will last for three weeks,’ and then it just (dragged) out,” Burma said. “Over a year later, we're finally able to really kind of have things normal.”
