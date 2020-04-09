Columbus City Council adapts to new measures

Similar to other entities, the Columbus City Council is changing its meeting structure due to COVID-19 and Directed Health Measures recently implemented.
Public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited so meetings of the Columbus City Council will be conducted by teleconference.
Monday night’s regular meeting was the first time the City Council conducted a meeting via teleconference. Ward 2 Alderman Dennis Kresha noted that Council President Charlie Bahr, Mayor Jim Bulkley and City Administrator Tara Vasicek were physically present at the meeting while the remaining Council members were present via internet audio chat. Some department heads also joined the conversation via the internet as well.
“It worked out well as far as being able to converse,” said Ward 4 Alderman J. Prent Roth, though he noted it was not similar to being in the same room with everyone else.
Council members will have plenty of time to get used to teleconferencing as this will be how the Council meetings will be conducted until May 31.
COVID-19 concerns have also closed down certain city facilities, such as the library and community center. Basic city services are still up and running, though there is limited access to the fire and police departments and city hall.
City parks, including playgrounds, are closed to team and group activities. Activities following social distancing measures are allowed.
“Hopefully the public is understanding of the current situation,” Roth said.
Kresha also noted that policies have been put in place at the city level to help protect workers, such as limiting the number of employees that can be in vehicles so as to follow social distancing standards.
According to Roth, he and fellow Council members will be closely monitoring potential budget issues as the city’s revenues will most likely decrease due to the impacts of COVID-19.
“We don’t know what the ramifications of that will be at this time so we have to work on decreasing expenditures for the next couple of months and possibly into next year,” Roth said.
At a recent press conference, Mayor Jim Bulkley had urged residents to stay home, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently and use cloth or light duty face masks when going out in public.
DHMs also prohibit on-site consumption of alcohol and/or food at restaurants and one-on-one retail services, such as hair and nail salons and tattoo artists. These measures are being enforced by local law enforcement agencies.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
