Columbus City Council adapts to new measures

Similar to other entities, the Columbus City Council is changing its meeting structure due to COVID-19 and Directed Health Measures recently implemented.

Public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited so meetings of the Columbus City Council will be conducted by teleconference.

Monday night’s regular meeting was the first time the City Council conducted a meeting via teleconference. Ward 2 Alderman Dennis Kresha noted that Council President Charlie Bahr, Mayor Jim Bulkley and City Administrator Tara Vasicek were physically present at the meeting while the remaining Council members were present via internet audio chat. Some department heads also joined the conversation via the internet as well.

“It worked out well as far as being able to converse,” said Ward 4 Alderman J. Prent Roth, though he noted it was not similar to being in the same room with everyone else.

Council members will have plenty of time to get used to teleconferencing as this will be how the Council meetings will be conducted until May 31.

COVID-19 concerns have also closed down certain city facilities, such as the library and community center. Basic city services are still up and running, though there is limited access to the fire and police departments and city hall.