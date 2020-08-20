Columbus City Council appoints new police officer

Tanner Dreifurst’s mother walked out of the Columbus City Council meeting Monday night and called her husband to celebrate as her son had been approved as a new Columbus Police Department officer, subject to completion of all tests and training.
“By the time I got home, a lot of people already knew so they’re very excited and very happy,” Dreifurst said. “I’d say they were more excited than I even was.”
A Columbus native and Columbus High School graduate, Dreifurst didn’t always know he wanted to be a police officer. He started out studying construction management at Central Community College-Columbus but soon realized he didn’t want to do that.
“It kind of just clicked. It would have been my freshman year of college,” Dreifurst said. “I kind of realized that I wanted to go into criminal justice and go into law enforcement.”
After his realization, Dreifurst transferred to the University of Nebraska – Omaha, a much larger place than the town he grew up in.
“I liked it at first. There’s definitely a lot more things you could do, a lot more events and stuff just going on all the time. I liked that aspect of it,” he said. “The entire time being here I was kind of on the fence of whether I wanted to stay in Omaha or whether I wanted to move back to Columbus.”
Dreifurst started applying to the Columbus Police Department and met all the officers there, who he said were all nice and friendly. Because of that, he made up his mind to try and come back, a decision Mayor Jim Bulkley praised at Monday night's meeting.
“It’s just really neat to have a Columbus resident who grew up here in town want to come back and become a part of our police force,” Bulkley said. “We always talk about what we need to do to get the young people back. Here’s one that’s staying…I just think it’s awesome.”
Dreifurst currently works as a security officer at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha but recently turned in his notice. He said he will be one of three new police officers and is going to start in September.
There is a lot of turmoil in the world right now, especially when it comes to law enforcement, but Dreifurst said the Columbus community’s view about the police is overall very positive.
“I know I’ll be doing my job the right way,” Dreifurst noted.
Dreifurst will start out doing things around the department and getting to know everyone and the culture. He will go to the academy in January and start his field training in the spring.
He was confident the City Council would vote him through but said he it was still nice to have it happen. Police Chief Charles Sherer introduced him to the Council and afterward, the room broke into applause.
“It was a sigh of relief that it’s all official and it’s all final,” Dreifurst said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
