Columbus City Council appoints new police officer

Dreifurst started applying to the Columbus Police Department and met all the officers there, who he said were all nice and friendly. Because of that, he made up his mind to try and come back, a decision Mayor Jim Bulkley praised at Monday night's meeting.

“It’s just really neat to have a Columbus resident who grew up here in town want to come back and become a part of our police force,” Bulkley said. “We always talk about what we need to do to get the young people back. Here’s one that’s staying…I just think it’s awesome.”

Dreifurst currently works as a security officer at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha but recently turned in his notice. He said he will be one of three new police officers and is going to start in September.

There is a lot of turmoil in the world right now, especially when it comes to law enforcement, but Dreifurst said the Columbus community’s view about the police is overall very positive.

“I know I’ll be doing my job the right way,” Dreifurst noted.

Dreifurst will start out doing things around the department and getting to know everyone and the culture. He will go to the academy in January and start his field training in the spring.