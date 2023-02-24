Although the development is still in the works, Columbus could see construction on a new subdivision starting later this year.

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska is planning to develop roughly 70 housing units in the Quail Meadows subdivision, which would be constructed south of Columbus near the Quail Run Golf Course.

The Columbus City Council at its regular meeting Feb. 21 OK’d a $390,000 grant, from the city’s local 840 economic development fund, for NeighborWorks to help with those efforts.

The city’s resolution states approximately 15 of the housing units will be sold to families whose household income is at or below 120% of the area median income limits established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. NeighborWorks has also been approved for a $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which requires matching local funds.

Quelbin Izaguirre of NeighborWorks told the council funds from the $390,000 grant would go towards down payment assistance for income-qualified homebuyers. The down payment assistance could range from $20,000 to $40,000 depending on the homebuyer, Izaguirre added.

“There are going to be 51 single-family homes and those will be for sale, we’re 100% sure,” Izaguirre said. “In addition to that, there would be another 20 townhomes. So those are essentially duplexes but (those will) be for sale as well; they’ll be called townhomes. And then nine triplexes – those are kind of up in the air whether or not we’re going to sell those or we’re going to make them rentals. Those may or may not have that down payment assistance.”

Izaguirre told the Telegram that, if everything goes well, NeighborWorks hopes to start building the subdivision this fall.

In other business, improvement projects at two city-owned parks are proceeding.

The council approved an agreement with Sand Creek Construction Company for design services of renovations of the tennis and pickleball courts at Gerrard Park, at a cost of $45,000.

According to a memo from City Engineer Rick Bogus, services include preparing plans for the remodeling of the courts at the current location, post-tension concrete surface; tennis, pickleball and basketball court layouts; lighting; fencing and site work.

“The construction cost will be determined as part of the design phase and then an amendment to the contract for the construction work will go to the council for approval,” Bogus told the Telegram. “We anticipate the total project cost to be in the $900,000 to $1,000,000 range. Construction would begin this summer with completion by the end of the calendar year.”

Additionally, council members approved selecting a design-build delivery system for the possible construction of a splash pad at Centennial Park. One other park, Glur Park, currently has a splash pad.

“The city will be applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to assist in the cost of construction,” Bogus said. “If the grant is obtained, construction would be in 2024.”

In other city news, the Community Development Agency (CDA), which is comprised of the same members as the city council, approved improvement grants as part of the 23rd Street corridor redevelopment plan. The CDA met on Feb. 21 prior to the regular city council meeting.

As part of this plan, Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen said, a percentage of tax-increment financing (TIF) funds were set aside for a grant program to help businesses or homes along the 23rd Street corridor do beautification projects such as façade improvements and landscaping.

The first grant was for homeowner Jeffrey A. Endorf in the amount of $15,000. Van Iperen said he is planning on replacing the siding, doors, windows, trims and gutters on his home. The total project cost is $34,600, to be paid by the applicant, with the grant amount being reimbursed once the work is complete.

The other grant was also in the amount of $15,000 to Schaefer Investment LLC. The work, to be completed at Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill, would include landscaping and an awning over the outdoor seating area at the restaurant. The total project cost is $50,451.55, with the $15,000 grant amount being reimbursed to the applicant once the work is done.