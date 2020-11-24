Columbus City Council approves mask mandate

In a reversal from the previous several months, the Columbus City Council passed a mask mandate Tuesday night, requiring facial coverings in premises open to the general public. Violators would be subject to a $25 fine.

The mandate will go into effect starting at midnight on Saturday, said Mayor Jim Bulkley.

“I would like to thank the Council for moving forward with this ordinance," Bulkley said. "It’s not the answer to all our issues with the virus, but it’s a helpful step in the right direction and I ask all our citizens to do their best to step forward and let the mask ordinance guide them.”

Council members voted 4-4 on the issue with Richard Jablonski, Troy Hiemer, Beth Augustine-Schulte and Ron Schilling voting against it. Bulkley voted in favor of the mandate to break the tie.

Public premises were defined broadly to include those that employ or engage workers. This includes private sector and public sector entities, commercial or business establishments, private clubs, religious centers or buildings, and public transportation, including vehicles used for business purposes.