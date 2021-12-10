Columbus City Council briefs

Council OK’s 33rd Avenue viaduct lighting project

The Columbus City Council moved forward in its effort to have better lighting on the 33rd Avenue viaduct.

On Monday, council members approved $161,401 to go to Commonwealth Electric Company of Columbus for the project. The company will construct lights at a better angle to lessen ice, hail and road salt damage. The current lighting has been in disrepair due to said damages.

The units will also be multi-colored, functional LEDs which will provide better aesthetics on the viaduct and lower operating costs, according to City Administrator Tara Vasicek.

In total, three bids were received with Commonwealth Electric Company’s being the lowest. Per state statute, the City of Columbus is required to go with the lowest bid.

Additionally - per the Nebraska Department of Transportation and city agreement - the city is responsible for lighting operation, maintenance and electrical costs.

The city has been working with Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) on the project. Although UPRR has approved the plans, it has to forward a maintenance consent letter – which will need to be approved by council – before the project can begin, according to Vasicek.

Augustine-Schulte reappointed as council president

For the second-straight year, First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte was named council president.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski nominated Augustine-Schulte -- there were no other nominations. Augustine-Schulte – who is the third female city council president in Columbus history – said she appreciated the council members’ “confidence” in her abilities.

A lifelong Columbus resident, Augustine-Schulte was originally elected to the city council in 2009 with her term set to expire at the end of next year.

Columbus Sertoma Club fully covers project for upcoming community building/council chambers

A new addition to the Columbus Community Building’s community room and the Columbus City Council Chambers will be fully covered by a grant from the Columbus Sertoma Club.

The council OK’d a quote of $17,428.96 from Electronic Contracting for a hearing loop system. A hearing loop takes a sound signal – which in most cases is from a microphone – and sends it directly into an individual’s hearing aid.

The club received a $5,000 grant from the Cattlemen’s Ball held over the summer to help cover the cost.

Sertoma Club reached out to the city to see if it could cover the cost of the added amenity, according to Vasicek.

The city’s architect and construction manager for the community building project – BVH and Boyd Jones, respectively – will work with Electronic Contracting to make sure installation of the loop hearing system is coordinated with the remaining construction, Vasicek said.

Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling said he thinks the hearing loop system will be a nice addition to the community building, adding those who are hard of hearing will greatly appreciate it.

Jablonski said this will be the third city project that has a looping system with the Columbus Senior Center and Columbus Wellness Center being the others.

“It’s a project that fits well with our mission,” he said. “… I think it’s a good project and certainly with an aging population, it’s well-deserved. I think it’s a good opportunity for us to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.