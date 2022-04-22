Columbus City Council briefs

City Council proclaims April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

Mayor Jim Bulkley read a proclamation during Monday’s city council meeting declaring April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

This was done following a request from the Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter, whose mission is to identify and respond to child abuse. Bulkley presented the members with the proclamation before the meeting.

The proclamation read, “Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community and finding solutions require input and action from everyone. Child abuse can have long-term psychological, emotional and physical effects that have lifelong consequences for victims of abuse.

“Protective factors are conditions that reduce or eliminate risk and promote the social, emotional and developmental well-being of children."

The proclamation also stated prevention is the best defense for kids and their families.

“Our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of the city of Columbus,” the proclamation stated. “Columbus must take every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families.

It ended by saying the community needs to spread awareness about child abuse and “support the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment.”

Council approves application for special designation liquor license for AHA

An indoor fundraising and wine pull event for American Heart Association will be held next month as the city council approved the organization’s special designation liquor license during Monday’s meeting.

The event will be held all day on Thursday, May 5, at Ramada Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. Around 500 people are expected to attend the fundraiser.

“It’s an annual event where we empower and bring awareness around cardiovascular disease to women,” American Heart Association Executive Director Chris Shives said. “It’s their number one health threat.”

The permit is solely for the sale of unopened wine bottles at the fundraiser. Attendees can’t uncork their bottles at the event, Shives said.

No one under 21 can attend the event.

