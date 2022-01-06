Columbus City Council briefs

Council inches closer to vote on the downtown entertainment district

Downtown Columbus may see an entertainment district (ED) soon as the ordinance for creating an ED was read on second reading at Monday's Columbus City Council meeting.

The ordinance will be read a third time before it is voted on by council.

If approved, the ordinance would allow business owners, community organizations and developers to apply with the city for the possibility of holding events within the downtown’s entertainment district. The ED can be used as a common area - which is space available for more than one individual – where alcoholic beverages can be consumed. In this case, the entertainment district will cover downtown’s commercial properties.

City officials said they believe EDs will be beneficial for downtown as they will attract people to that part of town, as well as those local businesses.

Last year, the council OK’d EDs but the members are now voting on where such locations can be located.

The ordinance has to be read three times - typically measures are read two other times before council votes on them - before it can be approved. City Council President and First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte previously told the Telegram the ordinance will be read three times because they are seeking community feedback through public hearings. It’s vital that residents have a chance to speak on the matter before the council votes on the ordinance, she added.

However, no community members spoke about the entertainment district during the recent meeting. The ordinance will be read one more time – Jan. 17 – before being voted on by the council. Community members can also speak on the item at that time.

Brezenski appointed to Board of Parks Commissioners

A Columbus native and Scotus Central Catholic High School graduate, who has a track record in teaching youth about sports, was selected to the Board of Parks Commissioners by the city council during Monday’s meeting.

Jon Brezenski – an avid user of the community parks, according to the council - will serve a three-year term. Each term is three years.

As part of the board, responsibilities include establishing rules and fees for the care, use and management of city facilities. The nine-person board is appointed by the mayor who has to seek the approval of the city council.

Brezenski graduated from Scotus in 1998 before receiving his diploma at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2005. He moved back to Columbus not long after beginning work as a physical therapist and certified athletic trainer at Columbus Community Hospital. He currently works at Premier Physical Therapy.

Brezenski also served as the Scotus soccer head coach from 2006-17, winning state titles in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Brezenski was also an assistant football coach for the Shamrocks for a decade and was on staff for the 2015 state championship season. Meanwhile, he was Central Community College’s men’s soccer head coach for two seasons after it was reintroduced in 2013.

Brezenski is also involved with Columbus Soccer Club, American Youth Soccer Organization Columbus, Columbus Youth Softball and Bullets Softball.

Council approves design-build delivery system for baseball field

Also on Monday, new lighting upgrades at the Pawnee Park Legion Baseball Field took a step forward after the Columbus City Council OK’d the use of a design-build delivery system.

The council also approved City Engineer Richard Bogus as the performance criteria developer.

A design-build is when an entity – like the city’s engineering department in this case – under a single contract, is tasked to give design and construction services alongside the project owner.

Meanwhile, the performance criteria developer is a person licensed to practice engineering or architecture who’s selected to help in the project’s development. As the city engineer, Bogus meets the requirements for the performance criteria developer role.

The city has used the delivery system before for the Pawnee Plunge, Glur Park and Pawnee Park Memorial System.

Although the ordinance for the design-build didn’t cost anything for the city, the lighting project will be for $280,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.