Council approves agreement for field turf replacement

During its regular meeting held May 15, the Columbus City Council OK’d a design-builder agreement with Nemaha Landscape Construction for the replacement of the football field turf at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

The guaranteed maximum price amount is $579,000, according to a memo from City Engineer Rick Bogus, and with a rebate amount estimated at $102,500, the final cost of the project would be $477,000.

The football field markings will be white and the same layout as it is now and there will be soccer field markings that will be yellow. The initial plans had also included the letter "C" in the middle of the field, to indicate the City of Columbus.

However, Mayor Jim Bulkley said he felt that people would associate the "C" with Columbus High School and he would like to see a more neutral design as the field is used by multiple teams.

“I just felt like doing that particular logo would cause division and unneeded hardship in our community,” Bulkley said, adding he would prefer a logo that says "City of Columbus" or would feature all of the logos of the schools and groups.

The "C" would be white – not maroon like Columbus High’s main color – but Bulkley stated he felt it looked similar to the school’s logo.

Council Member Hope Freshour said she would like to eventually see a logo put out on the field.

Notably, Bogus said that could be added on later but the turf replacement needs to be approved so the project is complete before the start of the football season.

Council Member Troy Hiemer asked if the city should look at doing the same project at the baseball field at the same time as the football field, noting that local group is working on raising money for this endeavor at the baseball field.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the city asked that group to let them know as soon as financial commitments are secured. The city has $500,000 budgeted for turf replacement, which will mostly be used up by the football field project, she added.

The contractor is scheduled to begin in June with a final completion of Aug. 11. The date of the first scheduled high school football game is Aug. 18.

Abatement agreement

Council members approved an agreement with B2 Environmental, Inc., for hazardous material abatement services at the Columbus Rescue Mission building at 1471 25th Ave.

The rescue mission is currently relocating to a new building, and the city purchased the former building for $150,000. The goal of the city’s purchase is to eventually demolish that building and construct a parking lot for downtown.

The cost of the abatement services is $46,182.50. Vasicek said that will come out of the community building project fund.

The current Columbus Public Library location is planned to be sold for $200,000 and, with the $150,000 purchase of the rescue mission building, that leaves some funds leftover for the abatement, Vasicek said.

“We do have about $50,000 to work with,” she said. “We have applied for a $99,000 grant to continue the parking lot extension. We’ll keep you (the council) updated on the costs.”

Other business

The Columbus City Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with Loup Public Power District to allow use of land located north of the Loup Canal Bridge as a firearms range by the Columbus Police Department. The lease to the previous property the police department had used had been lost in December, requiring a new area to be found.

A preliminary plat for a new Quail Meadows addition was approved. It would be developed near the Quail Run Golf Course. The addition, according to a city memo, would consist of 66 residential lots, paving and utility extensions and a stormwater treatment facility. A final plat will still need to be approved.

The council appointed Jayden French as a police officer. A graduate of Columbus High School and attendee of Central Community College, French serves as an intern at the police department. He will attend the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy and the police department’s field training course.

Jeri Kay Hopkins, new director of the Columbus Public Library, was also introduced to the city council. She started in her new position this week.