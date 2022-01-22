Columbus City Council briefs

Downtown entertainment district a go

After three readings, on Monday the Columbus City Council formally approved an entertainment district (ED) for downtown Columbus.

The ordinance permits business owners, developers and community organizations to apply with the city for the chance of hosting events and gatherings within the downtown entertainment district. The ED can be utilized as a common area - which is a space accessible for more than one person – where alcoholic beverages can be consumed. In this case, the entertainment district will cover downtown’s commercial properties.

The ordinance was read three times - usually, measures are read twice before voted on by council – before it was OK’d. The reasoning behind this was for the City of Columbus to receive community feedback through public hearings, as previously reported by The Columbus Telegram. However, residents did not provide any feedback on the matter.

City officials said they think the entertainment districts will help grow the downtown as it will make people want to go to that area. The EDs will also help boost local businesses, the officials noted.

Council approves agreements with area towing companies

The Columbus City Council also OK’d a renewal agreement between the City of Columbus and the companies, Mike’s Towing and Behlen Towing. The agreements – which were set to expire this April – will see a cost increase in cost from $100 to $150 per vehicle towed.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) uses the towing companies to remove vehicles violating municipal and state regulations about stopping, standing or parking, as well as recovering stolen vehicles or ones that are held for an investigation or safekeeping.

CPD Cpt. Doug Molczyk said in a publicly available memo that the agreements with Mike’s Towing and Behlen Towing create a safe working environment, availability to services, consistent cost and insurance for the police department, among other positives. The contracts also ensure that the city can provide safe, timely and reputable service to residents, Molczyk added.

Molczyksaid though the rate will be higher than previous years, it is less than going rates for other agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.