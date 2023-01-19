Columbus City Council hears update on 23rd Street reconstruction, OKs grant for Frankfort Square updates

Columbus residents and travelers will see the start of the 23rd Street reconstruction within the next few months.

During its regular meeting on Jan. 16, the Columbus City Council heard an update from City Engineer Rick Bogus on the 23rd Street reconstruction project.

The multi-year, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) project involves complete reconstruction of 23rd Street from just east of East 11th Avenue to 31st Avenue. The city is involved as the local public agency for the project.

NDOT is aware the street’s reconstruction will be a headache for those traveling through Columbus, Bogus said, and is taking additional steps to keep the public informed. This includes, he said, holding another public information open house that will be announced at the beginning of February, a designated website that will provide information (similar to the one for the Lincoln South Beltway) which will also be placed on the city’s website and the contractor is required to have a public relations person whose job is communicate with the different entities involved.

The reconstruction will be completed in three segments from east to west, with general construction beginning with the westbound lanes followed by the eastbound lanes.

According to a memo, the traffic restrictions for the first segment – from east of East 11th Avenue to 16th Avenue – will start in mid-March 2023 and is estimated to end in late November.

The second segment, from 16th Avenue to about 24th Avenue, is set to start in early March 2024 and estimated to end in late November 2024.

The last portion, from 24th Avenue to 31st Avenue, is expected to begin in early March 2025 and end in late October 2025.

“They'll provide one lane of traffic through all these projects, and then wherever they can, if possible, at major intersections they'll have left hand turn lanes. It’s not going to be practical everywhere but where they can they will,” Bogus said. “They’ll have temporary traffic signals up where they do. They're really put a lot of effort into trying to get the traffic to go through Columbus.”

There are also alternate route signs up that will hopefully help with traffic congestion once construction is underway, he added.

In other business, the council approved a resolution accepting a $15,000 grant from the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted will go towards improvements in Frankfort Square.

In a memo, Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen said the city applied for the grant this past September, asking for $5,000 to help cover the cost of the mural planned to be painted on the backside of the stage in the square; $4,000 to purchase a new sound system; and $6,000 for picnic tables.

These improvements were suggested in the downtown revitalization plan presented to the city council last month.

The mural will provide a background for social media photos for people who visit the downtown, as well as provide a visual stimulus, Van Iperen said, while the sound system will make it easier for attendees to hear performances going in at Frankfort.

“The tables will be placed on concrete pads and be strategically located throughout the park,” Van Iperen said in the memo. “The tables will enable patrons to have lunch in the park, visit with friends and family as well as allow small gatherings such as birthday parties, baby showers, etc.”

The total estimated cost of the projects is $37,397, with the city paying the remaining $22,397, which has been budgeted this fiscal year.

Additionally, the Columbus Senior Center is set to receive a new entryway. The council approved plans and going out for bids for the renovation of the center’s entrance.

The new entrance is planned to be built west of the current one. A memo states the work will include constructing an entry vestibule, entry lighting, a sidewalk heating element, exterior walk and ramp and other work. The new entry is expected to provide an easier and safer access into the building, as well as a larger vestibule that won’t be facing north during bad weather.

The project is estimated at $170,000, with the city budgeting $100,000 for it. The city has received a $35,000 grant from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation for the project, and the senior center board and FRC Housing LLC pledging funding for it. FRC Housing owns and operates the senior housing units in the Columbus Family Resource Center.

The Columbus City Council also approved:

Putting out a request for proposals for concession services at Gerrard Park. Parks and recreation staff have been running the stand but have trouble finding enough personnel for it, a memo stated. It was noted during the meeting that the concession services at other parks are run by organizations and Gerrard Park came under the city’s management last year.

Awarding a bid in the amount of $3,587,259.25 to Gehring Construction and Ready Mix of Columbus for street improvement district 189, which is 48th Avenue from 23rd Street to Bradshaw Park, as well as concrete improvements for 2023.