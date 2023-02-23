The first step has been taken for the City of Columbus to potentially create a Business Improvement District (BID) in the downtown in hopes of funding future improvements.

In a business improvement district, as allowed by Nebraska State Statute, a city can levy a special assessment against real estate located within the boundaries of such a district to fund certain projects.

An existing Downtown Business Improvement Board (DBIDB) has been looking at the possibility of establishing an improvement district for several months.

Information was mailed out in October, according to a memo from Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen, to provide details regarding the district. The board received feedback from property owners, adjusted the boundaries and eventually sent a second letter notifying property owners of a hearing, proposed boundaries, assessment information, proposed revenue and projects in February.

The general area of the proposed BID is between 11th and 12th streets to the area between 15th and 16th streets from 21st to 33rd avenues.

As currently proposed, a $200 assessment per $100,000 of valuation would be used for calculating the assessment of the properties. If approved, this year’s assessment would generate $69,197.09, with the city matching dollar-to-dollar for a total revenue of $134,394.18. Those who own more than one property in the district would be assessed for each property.

Single family residences would be excluded from the assessment, as are entities that are exempt from paying property tax such as churches and government-owned buildings.

Improvements could include district advertising, legal notices, events in the district, wayfinding signage, parking lot improvements, streetscaping, lighting, beautification, art and landscaping. The DBIDB would be in charge of allocating the funds.

The Columbus City Council held a public hearing on the intent to create the improvement district during its regular meeting Feb. 21 and approved a resolution stating the city’s intent to create the district and appointment of the DBIDB to proceed with the BID efforts.

During the meeting, Van Iperen said 232 mailings were sent to property owners that would be located within the BID, with 61 coming back as no, 34 coming back as yes and one undecided. Twenty-six percent of the property owners were against it but, Van Iperen said, at least 50% of those mailings would have needed to come back as no for the BID effort to fail.

The majority of property owners did not respond but City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted they needed to have selected ‘no’ on their response in order for that to be considered a no response.

“The way all improvement districts work is a no response, according to state statute, is it’s an affirmative,” Vasicek said.

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte asked Van Iperen if she had followed up with the property owners who didn’t respond to the mailing, to which Van Iperen said she didn’t but had spoken to a few of them on the street.

“Usually when you send out mailings like this, if they don't have a strong feeling one way or the other, they usually don't even bother sending (it in),” Van Iperen said. “…That's why I believe that the state looks at somebody who doesn't submit theirs as being an affirmative, because they don't have strong feelings against it.”

Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth said he would like to see the correlation between the property owners saying yes and the valuation of those properties.

“If these 34 yeses account for 80% of the assessed valuation, that gives me a pretty strong feelings that the folk are for it,” Roth said. “On the other hand, if these 34 yeses represent 20% of the valuation, then that's a pretty good indication that they're not for it.”

Several downtown property owners expressed concerns over the potential BID during a public hearing.

Scott Mueller, who represents several groups such as Columbus in Action and the Columbus Innovation Center, said that while he’s supportive of the downtown and the concept of a BID, there should be a clause so the BID can be reviewed after a period time.

“We’d like to see a sunset provision on it, for like four years, and have an intentional reevaluation of it at that time,” Mueller said. “We feel that way it's basically accountability to program and hopefully creates that motivation to keep moving forward.”

Gary Sharman, owner of Gass Haney Funeral Home, said he’s not opposed to a BID either but thinks his business should be removed from it.

“I do not see my area over here being anything that you guys are going to be helping with,” Sharman said. “We’re at the very, very edge of it. … I don't think that this is going to be a benefit to my business at all.”

Joe Marksmeier, who owns the building at 2724 13th St.; Joe Wemhoff, who owns several properties on 33rd Avenue between 14th and 15th streets; and William Kurtenbach, who owns property at 1359 26th Ave.; all expressed they didn’t believe the BID would benefit them.

“The way I can see it is, this is kind of the boutique type of shops that need traffic coming in off the street (are who) would benefit from this,” Kurtenbach said. “But as a professional law office, it wouldn't do me any good whatsoever.”

Kurtenbach added that he believed the last BID efforts from several years ago had not really made a difference in improving downtown businesses.

Wemhoff noted how the BID would impact him financially.

“I pay an astronomical amount of taxes on those buildings,” Wemhoff said. “If I get assessed for this, this is going to increase my taxes just a little under $800 a year. And then what I’ll have to do is pass it onto our vendors. I try to keep the rent down … running a business isn't easy.”

Joshua Johnson, who was appointed to the DBIDB, spoke in favor of the creation of the BID. He said he’s been back in Columbus for three years and has been working on efforts to keep youth in the community. The new community building is a good start but more is needed, he added.

“We can't just think for ourselves, we have to think for the community as a whole. The communities that the businesses serve are only going to be as good as what the community itself is,” Johnson said. “Is it thriving? Or is it not thriving? …We look at it as how can we holistically attract and retain better talent in this town, not just for ourselves, but for future generations?”

Ward Three Council Member Ron Schilling expressed concern with how the BID is currently proposed.

Schilling said he doesn’t think Frankfort Square should be included in the list of potential improvements as he considers it a city park and downtown property owners shouldn’t have their money used towards it.

“It’s a public park that is used by the public, so consequently I will fight tooth and nail and not put it on here,” he added. “…This has the opportunity for the city to give to the downtown people the maintenance, upkeep, repair – whatever it needs to be done.”

The same goes for parking, Schilling said, as that should be a city project. He also noted the BID’s current boundaries are too big.

“The people that are being assessed on the outer outside of boundaries, I feel are probably at a disadvantage of any assistance of trying to get some help with anything that might happen,” Schilling said, adding he agrees there should be sunset clause.

“As far as I'm concerned, there's too many variations going on and I'm not satisfied with that. I just think if nothing else, let's delay it. Let's not rush into this thing and hopefully we can get some answers that are pertinent to the situation.”

With the appointment of the DBIDB, City Attorney Neal Valorz explained to the city council, the creation of a BID will be further discussed at the board’s level.

“What you're doing tonight is voting on the intent to establish one and making the board members authorized to do that,” Valorz said. “We'll get them a draft ordinance that will lay everything out and there'll be discussion there. And then it comes back to you guys a vote on as to the approving of the ordinance itself.”

Vasicek added once the ordinance would be drafted, it would be read three times at three separate city council meetings. It’s possible the board could decide not to pursue creating the BID if it felt that to be the best course of action, she noted.

“There is nothing set in stone today, other than we're saying this can move forward with further discussion, which I think then would go forward with some of these concerns that have been brought up…” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

The resolution was approved 6-0, with Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski abstaining from the vote due to a conflict of interest and First Ward Council Member Charlie Bahr absent.

The DBIDB is made up of business and property owners within the improvement district. The board members include Barbara Duffy, Joshua Johnson, Lindsay Thomsen, Bob Stachura, Dick Tooley, Kristin Stock, Kevin Johnson and Cory Reeder.

Augustine-Schulte told the property and business owners in the crowd that their concerns can be addressed to the DBIDB board members.

“They're officially on the board so start calling them and telling what you think,” she added.