A new type of business is set to arrive in Columbus – an axe-throwing venue.

During the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting April 3, council members OK’d a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for the approval of a liquor license for Axe in the Box.

Axe in the Box is planned to be located at 311 E. 23rd St. and hopes to be able to sell beer.

“We're going to be an axe-throwing venue first. And we're going to be providing the opportunity for people to consume a limited amount of beer; no hard liquor, no spirits,” said Derek Sharman, owner and operator of Axe in the Box.

Sharman said he gets questions about the safety of an axe-throwing establishment. He said most of the injuries seen are people getting splinters in their hands from when they put their hand against the target board to pull the axe out.

“Axe throwing has become a very strong entertainment venue for the last at least decade…” Sharman said. “It’s become a professional sport and people are really enjoying it.”

Columbus is quickly becoming a community in the area without one, he added, with Norfolk having one and Fremont recently seeing one open.

“It is a very fun activity,” Sharman said. “For our alcohol consumption, we’re going to be limiting people to three drinks, tracking everyone with a little wristband with a tally mark on it. You get to your third drink and you’re done.”

If someone were to show up intoxicated, he said, they would be refused service and asked to leave and come back when they’re sober.

Sharman added he hopes to open Axe in the Box this summer.

In other business, council members approved an agreement with Avcraft, Inc., for nonexclusive rights as a fixed-base operator at the Columbus Municipal Airport, effective April 1, 2023, through May 1, 2028.

A fixed-base operator (FBO) is an organization that provides services such as aircraft maintenance, fueling and more.

Federally obligated airports, those whose owners/operators accept federal funds, like Columbus’, are prohibited from granting exclusive rights to any person providing or intending to provide aeronautical services or commodities to the public. This means those airports cannot grant exclusivity and more than one FBO can be at those airports.

Last October, Avcraft filed an informal complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a potential exclusive rights violation as Avcraft’s owners, Keith and Janace Harbour, felt the previous airport manager was pursuing another FBO without negotiating in good faith with them.

The FAA’s determination dated in December found discrepancies between what the city was reporting to the FAA and what the old airport manager had communicated to Avcraft. Although the city was coming close to an exclusive rights violation, the determination found, no evidence of it existed as Avcraft was still the FBO at the time.

The Columbus Telegram reported in early January that the city learned the previous airport manager had, in fact, failed to negotiate in good faith with Avcraft and said the company was unwilling to negotiate. That individual is no longer employed with the city, and the city entered into negotiations with Avcraft.

“For 33 years, Avcraft has provided 24/7/365 service availability with no call out fees between the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., offered fuel discounts and crew vans and posted contact information signs inside and outside that are now included in this lease agreement,” Avcraft said in a statement to the Telegram, adding the city received commendation letters in support of the company.

“Now that an agreement has been negotiated after 10 months, we are hopeful we can get back to operating our business without constant defense against a damaging misinformation campaign and false accusations.”

Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling said during the meeting that the city council should talk with the Columbus Board of Airport Commissioners about the number of planes at the airport that are not in use. He noted it would help Avcraft with its profitability if those planes were in use.

Rich Jablonski, the other third ward representative, questioned why that would be the city council’s job.

“It’s like any business,” Jablonski said. “If I bought an old classic car and I wanted to park it in my garage, you can’t tell me I have to go out and drive it. And they’re paying the rent.”

Schilling noted the rent was raised for Avcraft. Those whose planes are at the airport and the plane isn’t being flown, Schilling said, should be paying more than what they’re paying now. Jablonski noted he didn’t believe the city would be able to do that.

“We’re sitting here with a nice airport and we’ve got numerous planes sitting out there that aren’t flying. It doesn’t make sense to me,” Schilling said. “…That’s a waste of what we have available at the airport, we need to get them in the air.”

Schilling added people could be given a period of time, such as two years, to get their planes flying or to empty the hanger.

Major Jim Bulkley said that’s something the airport board can consider. He also commented on Avcraft’s rent increase.

“There had not been a cost of living adjustment into Avcraft’s costs and rent for six to eight years,” Bulkley said. “The raise that went in would be just a cost of living that was to compensate for where a normal business looks at cost of living.”

Avcraft told the Telegram this lease’s increase was 10%, and the last lease increase in 2016 had been 74.81%.

The Columbus City Council also approved:

Reallocating $165,000 of capital funds from repeaters to the maintenance of a ladder truck for the Columbus Fire Department. The funds were budgeted for the purchase of three repeaters, but the Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center will be purchasing that instead. Fire Chief Ryan Gray said the ladder truck has electrical and engine issues. A new truck would cost anywhere from $1.8 million to $2 million, he added, and he believes the current vehicle will last for several more years if repairs can be made.

The purchase of a number of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Charlie Louis Fire Station, which has been in the process of getting renovated. The cost has increased from $112,858.79 to $114,327.36 due to a miscalculation in the size of a range. Ward Two Council Member Troy Hiemer questioned the purchase of a commercial ice maker and an under-the-counter ice maker. Gray responded the fire department currently doesn’t have a commercial ice maker and it would be useful if they were to need a large quantity of ice.

An agreement with Wilson & Company, Inc., in the amount of $92,530 for agency coordination, stakeholder and public outreach and concept renderings for a downtown grade separation project. Bulkley noted this is the next step in moving forward with the concept of a downtown viaduct. The railroad company and state have asked for this part to be completed before looking at the funding side of it. First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte encouraged residents to take part in the public outreach process.