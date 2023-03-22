Plans are in the works for a new bar to come to downtown Columbus.

During the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting on March 20, council members OK’d the recommendation of approval of a liquor license for Barrel House, which will be located inside the newly-established Columbus Innovation Center, 1365 24th Ave.

The recommendation is made to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, which will grant the actual liquor license.

Barrel House will be owned by local woman Nicole Saalfeld, who also owns Cork & Barrel and co-owns Fabulous Forever, both downtown businesses.

Saalfeld was unable to attend the March 20 council meeting, but Scott Mueller, representative of the innovation center, was present to read a letter from her.

“I'm excited to add another business to downtown and would love your support on this project,” Saalfeld wrote. “The location is inside the new Columbus Innovation Center and I'm proposing our hours to be Wednesday through Thursday, 4 to 10; Friday and Saturday 4 to 12; and Sunday, 10 to 8, with the opportunity for hosting private events as well.”

The innovation center will also feature pickleball courts, a co-working space, an event hall and a large outdoor area. It also currently houses the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We're excited for the future of the space as it evolves,” Saalfeld wrote. “We hope to have many engaging community events for all ages.”

Mueller added that about a year-and-a-half ago, the city council approved a proposal for them to renovate the old Gene Steffy Ford building.

“This is actually the final step in this renovation and it is pretty exciting to have this put together,” Mueller said.

A City of Columbus news release states Barrel House is slated to open in the spring and will feature beverages such as Busch Light, local craft beer and spirits, with an emphasis on whiskey, scotch and bourbon.

In other business, the council held a first reading on an ordinance that amends a portion of city code. This amendment, if finally passed, would increase the allowable area for non-protected wood frame agricultural buildings from 5,500 square feet to 12,000 square feet.

“Some of the outbuildings out at the new Harrah's casino site will be needing this,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “Many cities of our size, as the memo states, have adopted this appendix. We just haven't because there's never been a need for it. …It's just to make sure we have some kind of building codes in place, to be able to oversee those additional outbuildings structures.”

Other citizens with this appendix include Fremont, York, Grand Island, Lincoln and most likely others.

The beginning construction work at the permanent Harrah’s brand casino, to be located at the former Wishbones property off Highway 81, has been underway. Those project’s plans include a casino facility, 1-mile racetrack, sportsbook and hotel.

The permanent casino is set to open in 2024, the Columbus Telegram reported earlier this month, with a temporary casino to be housed in a portion of Platte County Ag Park set to open this year.

Vasicek noted there will be two other readings of the ordinance before it can be adopted. Council members asked what a non-protected wood frame is, and it was noted city staff would find out for sure and provide that information.