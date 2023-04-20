An agreement regarding Wilderness Park’s soccer facilities drew crowded Columbus council chambers and sparked arguments, but one issue stood out above the rest – the need for communication.

For several years, the City of Columbus, which owns the park, has had an agreement with the Wilderness Park Operations Committee (WPOC), which was made up of representatives from the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) and the Columbus Soccer Club. The agreement spelled out the responsibilities of the Wilderness Park Soccer Complex, such as payment for fertilizer, maintenance and scheduling.

With WPOC lacking bylaws and a formal structure, however, the city presented a slightly different agreement with the incorporated Columbus Soccer Club at the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting on April 17.

Notably, the new agreement will require Columbus Soccer Club, AYSO and Columbus Adult Soccer League to work together to structure Columbus Soccer Club, Inc., to jointly oversee Wilderness Park. Each entity is to have equal representation in this new effort.

“This agreement does not prevent any organization, AYSO, adult league club, high school or any of those from continuing to use the facility the way they always have and/or grow or change their utilization of this field,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said during the meeting.

Bulkley noted WPOC has not been functioning the way it was intended for a number of years; the last meeting minutes provided by WPOC are from 2013.

Additionally, Bulkley said, every group involved at Wilderness Park will know what the fees will be for the facility.

“All other facility use agreements for the city are made with one user organization. All other users of any other facilities have to go through that organization to utilize the facility,” he said, noting other facilities such as Pawnee Park baseball field and Centennial Park are operated in a similar manner.

“All these work through an organization, we're just trying to bring that same organizational structure into Wilderness Park. What we're trying to do is take a facility that is a great asset to our community and make it accessible to all those organizations that can use it.”

If the involved entities cannot make this work by Dec. 1 of this year, the agreement states, the city will explore other options for the operation and oversight of Wilderness Park. This could include the city or an entirely new group taking over those responsibilities.

TIMELINE

AYSO Regional Commissioner Katie Gassman told the council there have been no issues brought to the city about WPOC. She added the city appeared to redo the agreement without contacting anyone at AYSO.

Gassman said she did understand the city’s point of WPOC not being a “real committee” without bylaws and a constitution.

“That seems like a simple fix. And I don't feel like it's required to remove it entirely,” she said.

Gassman noted an August email from current Columbus Soccer Club President Scott Jarecke that mentioned WPOC not having bylaws but she said the plan had been to keep WPOC and it was understood that more conversations would take place at a later date.

In February, Gassman said, she learned of a completed agreement and she had not been invited to take part in those discussions. That agreement had been on the agenda for a March city council meeting but was later removed.

Conversations then continued about making a new committee but Gassman said she felt backed into a corner and rushed to give the OK for the new agreement, something resident Paul Hicks agreed with during his public comments.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted the importance of moving forward as people are already utilizing the facility.

“We have added everything in this contract to ensure that AYSO, adult league, everybody that's used that facility has a very clear picture of what their use looks like this year, when they get it, how much the fees are, everything we could possibly add in cooperation with you…” Vasicek said.

Gassman noted a last-minute revision, which changed the previous wording from “will form an organization over the next nine months which will be the official entity overseeing…” to “will work to structure the nonprofit Columbus Soccer Club, Inc., in a way as to jointly oversee Wilderness Park.”

“It implies we are reorganizing Columbus Soccer Club to be a part of it, and then at that point, we can oversee Wilderness,” Gassman said. “For now, AYSO will remain AYSO; under our bylaws, we cannot join another program so this would mean we will not have representation for Wilderness Park.”

If AYSO were to “umbrella” under the club, she said, the group would have to drop the AYSO name.

Vasicek said the revision had been made as the soccer club wouldn’t sign the agreement with the previous language.

“I do not believe, and I think our city attorney would agree, that (anything) in the current language requires any change to AYSO’s structure,” Vasicek said. “It simply says that a committee under a current organization would be established and that committee would oversee the operation of Wilderness Park.”

According to Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt, the city did what it had always done in the past in regard to the Wilderness Park agreement, which is send the new agreement to the Columbus Soccer Club president.

Kay Arlt previously served as president of the soccer club until taking a step back from that role not too long ago. Arlt said she had forwarded each new agreement to Gassman and they would talk about it.

WPOC, essentially just the soccer club president and the AYSO regional commissioner, did not hold formal meetings, Arlt said, as they had "gotten along" and communicated through emails and text messages when discussion was needed.

Eckhardt noted that when Arlt retired, Columbus Soccer Club, Inc., had been created.

The agreement had been the same as in the past, Eckhardt said, just with a different name in place of WPOC; she did not see that as different from what the city has historically done so it was sent to Jarecke.

In January, Eckhardt said, she met with Gassman, Jarecke and Columbus Soccer Club Tournament Director Jason Beiermann to talk about the future of the complex.

“I took that as they understood that we had the agreement we were moving forward (with); clearly we were misunderstanding something between the entities,” Eckhardt said.

FEES

This agreement also included a new set of fee schedules, which Columbus residents Tim Gentile and Vicki Perry spoke against.

Gentile, an AYSO volunteer, noted that, at the lowest level (U6 and under games), AYSO would be charged $20 per game.

“We will pack six fields on (a) full-size soccer field for those kids. We’ll run roughly six games per half hour on those fields in a four-hour span from about eight o'clock to noon on Saturdays,” Gentile said. “That total’s going to get near $10,000 for our organization.”

Gentile shared the amount charged in other communities in Nebraska, including Hastings, Fremont and Norfolk, which is considerably less. Other cities also take the responsibility of fertilizing soccer fields while AYSO must ask families to contribute to this expense to help offset costs, he said.

Vasicek said the fees had been made by the soccer club, which was based on how much AYSO spends on expenses at Wilderness Park.

“The city isn't involved in establishing fees because we're not the ones overseeing and maintaining it … those fees were established because of information that was shared between entities,” Vasicek said.

Beiermann said when calculating the fees, he asked for information on the amount AYSO spends on fertilizer, hiring someone to set up the fields and paint; he had been given a number of just over $11,000. He used $12,000 as a goal when working on the fee structure, he added.

“Basically (I) took the total number of games they have broken down by age division to determine what rate we can charge per field per game,” Beiermann said.

He noted AYSO reported to the Board of Parks Commissioners last year an almost $10,000 deficit, something Vasicek had also indicated earlier in the meeting when she mentioned that AYSO has reported it has operated at a loss the last three years.

Beiermann reiterated that the new agreement is largely the same.

“In the past, AYSO (and) Columbus soccer split the big bills out there – fertilizer, those sorts of things were all split 50/50,” he said. “We paid the vendor directly … so really the only thing changing here is the club who will be the one billed for it and recovering AYSO’s portion through the fees.”

None of the entities will have to merge, Beiermann said, and each can function as it always has.

“It protects each separate entity’s operation of the complex,” Beiermann added. “It just kind of gives us an opportunity to get everybody at the table to talk about how the complex should be operating.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The Columbus City Council approved a resolution for the new agreement on April 17.

Gentile later told The Columbus Telegram that representatives of AYSO and Columbus Soccer Club get along, AYSO volunteers just want the agreement to be done correctly.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski added at the meeting there were no accountability issues with any of the entities, the city is “just wanting to make it more firm.”

According to Beiermann, the soccer club at its meeting earlier this week created the committee specifically for handling the business of the facilities.

It includes a representative from the soccer club, AYSO and other entities involved, Beiermann said. This committee is required to meet every month to discuss operations, maintenance, scheduling and any other concerns. Minutes will be recorded and submitted to the city each month.

Bulkley noted the park board recently established its own committee whose goal is to be more actively involved with organizations such as Columbus Soccer Club, Inc.

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said throughout the night, she heard a lack of clear communication and disagreement on who has been doing what.

“We cannot go back and fix all of the stuff that people have already been frustrated with. We can't go back and fix past meetings or past communication that didn't happen. We can't go back and change any of that those things have happened,” Augustine-Schulte said. “But what we can do is make some decisions tonight that are going to prevent all those problems from continuing to happen.”

Augustine-Schulte also recommended that the committee meeting minutes include who is present from each entity to ensure accountability and that everyone is hearing the same thing.

Third Ward Council Member Ron Schilling stated that, while looking at the issue, his thoughts went to the children and how they could be impacted by the change. Schilling said he concluded that the kids will still play soccer and there will still be AYSO, Columbus Soccer Club and the adult league.

“The thing that concerns me is that we're out here yelling and screaming, trying to make the organization better if we can, but the kids are still going to play,” Schilling said. “…Someday down the line, if everything goes to pot, we're still going to have 1,200 kids out there playing soccer.”