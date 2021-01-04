 Skip to main content
Columbus City Council passes mask amendment Monday night
Columbus City Council passes mask amendment Monday night

  Updated
Bulkley speaks to crowd

Mayor Jim Bulkley addresses the audience during a special meeting of the Columbus City Council Nov. 24, during which a mask mandate was approved. Monday night, members of the Columbus Council approved an amendment in which a mask mandate would be based on the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Platte County.

 Carolyn Komatsoulis

Starting later this week, the City of Columbus’ mask mandate will depend on the level of positive COVID-19 cases in Platte County.

Members of the Columbus City Council passed an amended ordinance at their meeting Monday night.

The sunset date of the original mask mandate ordinance - Feb. 23 - remains the same, but the mandate will be suspended if the 7-day rolling average of new COVID cases falls below 50 cases per 100,000 for 14 consecutive days. On the other hand, if the 7-day rolling average of new COVID cases reaches 50 or higher per 100,000, the mandate will go back into effect.

“The one key to it is the way it’s been put together; it’s a rolling average. This rolling average can help prevent, let’s say you have one or two bad days…” Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram Monday night. “(It’s) a 7-day rolling average so you get away from the spikes. We’re trying not to have this thing enacted, not enacted then enacted.”

The amended ordinance passed 7-1 with Ward 4 Councilman John Lohr voting against the measure, Bulkley said. However, Bulkley added, Lohr’s vote had to do with wanting a more stringent ordinance, not because he was against the idea altogether.

Chuck Sepers, of the East-Central District Health Department, and local doctor Kip Anderson both spoke about the newly-approved ordinance amendment during Monday’s meeting.

Bulkley noted that the ordinance will go into effect three working days from its passage on Monday.

“I felt it was the best answer to the situation,” Bulkley said. “I said this when we put the mask ordinance into effect, it would be damned if we did and damned if we didn’t. It was good for some and terrible for others… I was very pleased with the outcome.”

Check out full coverage from Monday night’s Columbus City Council meeting in The Telegram’s Wednesday edition and on our website Tuesday.

