Columbus City Council stops socially distanced meetings

For the first time in over a year, the Columbus City Council had what could be considered a normal meeting.

“We just decided, with the status of everything in our area, that we could move back to the normal seating arrangements,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “The way we were set up before … I think the arrangement in that half-circle is very convenient.”

In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council’s first Zoom meeting was April 6, Bulkley told The Telegram. The first few Zoom meetings were held in the City Hall conference room with only City Clerk Janelle Kline, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and Bulkley in person.

After three or four meetings like that, the Council returned to chambers for socially distanced meetings on Zoom - which the public could attend virtually - until June 9. Afterward, the City Council met in person without Zoom but socially distanced.

Over the past several months, five council members have sat on a raised area in a semi-circle behind Bulkley, each at their own table. The remaining council members have been seated facing them, a row in front of the audience. Chairs for residents were spaced out. With only a limited amount of chairs for the audience, it did not take much to fill up every available seat.