Columbus City Council stops socially distanced meetings
Columbus City Council stops socially distanced meetings

Council

Up until the April 19 meeting, Columbus City Council members split themselves between the raised portion of Council Chambers and the ground floor. Pictured are Council Members Rich Jablonski, Troy Hiemer and Prent Roth sitting in chairs on the ground floor at a Council meeting in 2020.

For the first time in over a year, the Columbus City Council had what could be considered a normal meeting.

“We just decided, with the status of everything in our area, that we could move back to the normal seating arrangements,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “The way we were set up before … I think the arrangement in that half-circle is very convenient.”

In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council’s first Zoom meeting was April 6, Bulkley told The Telegram. The first few Zoom meetings were held in the City Hall conference room with only City Clerk Janelle Kline, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and Bulkley in person.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

After three or four meetings like that, the Council returned to chambers for socially distanced meetings on Zoom - which the public could attend virtually - until June 9. Afterward, the City Council met in person without Zoom but socially distanced.

Over the past several months, five council members have sat on a raised area in a semi-circle behind Bulkley, each at their own table. The remaining council members have been seated facing them, a row in front of the audience. Chairs for residents were spaced out. With only a limited amount of chairs for the audience, it did not take much to fill up every available seat.

Council

At the April 19 Columbus City Council meeting, residents had the option to sit next to each other after a year of socially-distanced meetings, but many opted to leave space in between them. The City Council had its first Zoom meeting last April and has not had a normal meeting since.

On Monday, each council member had a chair on the platform. Council members sat two to a table. Vasicek had a seat on the platform as well, instead of speaking from the podium.

Council members leaned over to each other and had quiet conversations. They were now separated by inches instead of feet.

Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte noted the difference after she came in.

“Gosh, I feel so crowded,” Augustine-Schulte said.

This arrangement is better for hearing, Bulkley noted, since every person has a microphone.

“It’s better for the interaction that takes place,” he said.

Every single audience chair is placed directly next to another chair, though most who attended Monday's meeting still left a seat or more of space between them and others.

COVID-19 vaccine: Where we've come from and where we're going

Bulkley said he asked the council members if they had any objections and noted all had the option to wear a mask or the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Few wore masks.

“They were all comfortable,” Bulkley said. “We felt comfortable the Council could do it themselves and be OK.”

Ward 3 Council Member Ron Schilling had previously told the Telegram in March he had received the first shot.

Ward 2 Council Member Troy Hiemer and Bulkley both told the Telegram Tuesday they had been fully vaccinated.

Hiemer said the community has done an “awesome job” with social distancing.

Gaining ground: Mayor, East-Central talk vaccine information

It’s time to get back to some normalcy, he added, but with caution, as the virus is still out there. “Hopefully” the community would not go back to restrictions, he said, as long as residents keep practicing social distancing and persuading those who are willing to get their vaccination.

“I’ve sat up on the podium and I’ve sat down on the floor when we were social distancing and it was very awkward because you’re not a group. Everybody seemed out of sorts,” Hiemer said. “Not being able to converse back and forth … it was a struggle.”

Council

Columbus City Council members, along with City Administrator Tara Vasicek and Mayor Jim Bulkley, were able to sit on the raised platform Monday night for the first "normal" Council meeting in over a year. The first Zoom Council meeting for the City was last April.

Holding meetings over Zoom had also been a “huge disadvantage,” he noted.

“I don’t have an issue with sitting next to someone,” Hiemer added. “I think it’s good to be back to some normalcy.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

