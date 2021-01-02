Columbus City Council to consider amended mask mandate

The Columbus City Council will consider an amended mask mandate ordinance at Monday's council meeting, according to City Administrator Tara Vasicek.

This ordinance would tie the requirements of the mask mandate to the level of cases in Platte County.

If the 7-day rolling average incidence (new cases) of COVID-19 cases is below 50 cases per 100,000 people for 14 consecutive days, then the mandate would be “suspended,” according to the proposed ordinance.

However, if the 7-day rolling average of new cases again reaches 50 or higher per 100,000 people, the requirements would then be effective again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “timeframe and thresholds” will be determined using public East-Central District Health Department statistics, according to the ordinance.

The sunset date for the mask mandate is still Feb. 23, 2021, unless extended by the Columbus Council.

The potential ordinance says city officials are considering this because they had seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers.