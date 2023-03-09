Efforts to develop a downtown Business Improvement District in Columbus have raised concerns from property owners in the area, but the process behind creating the district is far from over.

BACKGROUND

Nebraska State Statute allows a special assessment to be levied against real estate located within the boundaries of a Business Improvement District (BID) to pay for improvements in that district.

Several cities in Nebraska currently have BIDs, including Hastings, Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.

The efforts for developing this BID were ultimately the result of a downtown revitalization plan started about 16-18 months ago, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said, though talks of creating a BID had taken place before then.

With the revitalization plan, meetings were held with community members and business owners in which there had been conversations comparing Columbus to other downtowns, what Columbus is lacking and what people would like to see.

“In most of the communities that have the things everybody that was involved in that process wanted to see, all of them have a Business Improvement District,” Vasicek said. “It's a dedicated resource year over year that's used to make improvements that people were saying that they want to see in Columbus.”

Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen noted improvements made using BID funds are not ones that a city would traditionally use taxpayer money to do, such as signage that tells people where to park, what businesses are downtown, etc.

Additionally, the BID would involve small projects, such as the promotion of downtown events, installation of banners and establishment of seating areas along sidewalks, Van Iperen said.

Feedback gained from the downtown revitalization plan process indicated to the city what residents want to see in Columbus.

“We got input from pretty much everybody – schools, young people, older people, people in the arts. We had a lot of stakeholder meetings … trying to see what people wanted downtown,” Van Iperen said.

Columbus’ downtown district is a special place, Vasicek said.

“It's somewhere that you want to be, a destination that you want to attract visitors and shoppers and patrons to,” Vasicek said.

Beautification projects like installing planters and maintaining landscaping, she noted, aren’t really in the city’s resources to do. But, money generated from a BID would create a revenue source for such improvements.

DEVELOPING A BID

A public hearing was held during the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 21. As proposed then, the general area of the BID would be between 11th and 12th streets to the area between 15th and 16th streets from 21st to 33rd avenues.

At that time, a $200 assessment per $100,000 of valuation would be used for calculating the assessment of the properties. If approved with those parameters, this year’s assessment would generate $69,197.09, with the city matching dollar to dollar for a total revenue of $134,394.18.

Owner-occupied single-family residences would be excluded from the district, as would tax-exempt properties such as churches and government-owned properties. Businesses who have residential rental units on their second story would still be included.

A Downtown Business Improvement District Board (DBIDB) – which is comprised of Barbara Duffy, Kristin Stock, Kevin Johnson, Lindsay Thompson, Mary Nyffeler, Cory Reeder, Joshua Johnson, Bob Stachura and Dick Tooley – would be in charge of allocating funds and approving the projects to be made.

Vasicek stressed the BID funds would not be a tax for city use.

“It is an assessment that their (property owners’) own representatives will use only in their area, only to benefit them. It's not a city revenue that we get to go spend on whatever we want to spend it on,” Vasicek said. “…The board is made up of downtown business and property owners that are budgeting how this revenue will be spent, and the city's doubling the money that they get to decide how it's spent.”

In creating a BID, more than 50% of affected property owners within the district must object for the effort to fail, per state statute.

During the Feb. 21 meeting, Van Iperen noted 232 postcard survey mailings were sent to property owners that would be located within the BID – 61 came back as “no,” 34 came back as “yes” and one was “undecided.”

Concerns were raised at the meeting regarding a large number of postcards not being returned, and with a no respond being considered as an affirmative "yes."

However, when speaking with the Telegram, Van Iperen pointed to state statute, which references written objections.

Neb. rev. stat. 19-4027 reads, in part, “If a special assessment is to be used, proceedings shall terminate if written protest is made prior to the close of the hearing by the record owners of over 50% of the assessable units in the proposed business improvement district.”

The city also pointed to 19-4034(2) of the Business Improvement District Act, which states, "Unless objections are filed with the city clerk at least five days before the hearing, all objections to the amount of total costs and the assessment percentages should be deemed to have been waived and the assessments shall be levied as stated in such notice except that the city council may reduce any assessment percentage."

Vasicek said the postcard survey had been an extra step the city took.

“What's actually required in establishing a BID is that before you create the district, you have public hearings. It (state statute) says that they shall not create the district if over 50% object to the creation of the district,” Vasicek said. “The state statute doesn't say a (non)-vote equals a yes in those exact words, but it says it shall terminate if greater than 50% objects. If you don't object then what do you do? Then we consider it as a non-objection which is a yes.”

Vasicek also noted that three separate mailings had gone out to the affected property owners.

“The upside of the council meeting was that a) there were a lot of people in the audience that are for it that didn't speak and b) it was educational,” she said. “I wish all those people would have read one of the three different mailings we sent them and engaged so we could hear those concerns before a public hearing. That's really why we sent those three separate mailings, but they didn't and that's OK. You know what you know, and you don't know what you aren't told. We're learning more as we move through this.”

But, the DBIDB is continuing to iron out the final details of the proposed BID and there is time for property owners to share their feedback.

NEXT STEPS

The DBIDB board met on March 7, Van Iperen said, and board members made recommendations on changing the boundary and looking at different options for assessment.

Vasicek added the board has been asked to look at a clause in the ordinance that would review the BID’s effectiveness and consider having an annual report on the BID’s progress provided to the city council and the property owners in the district.

Van Iperen said she is working on the revisions and will bring it back to the DBIDB.

“Once they kind of finalize things, then we're going to have a public forum/town hall meeting … and bring the property owners in to ask questions, to get more of their input, before we even take it back to council,” Van Iperen said.

At the meeting held earlier this week, DBIDB members were asked to come up with a list of three projects they would like to see, she added.

“We will be looking at projects so that we have a better idea when we present to the public again (of) what type of projects the BID board wants to do and what the cost of those projects are going to be,” Van Iperen said.

The DBIDB can also decide not to proceed with establishing a BID at all, if it feels that’s the best option.

However, Vasicek added, if an ordinance creating the BID is presented to the city council, the affected property owners will be notified again and will have the chance to submit written objections to the BID’s creation.

“If at that notification, 50% or more of the people that were notified say ‘I don't want this,’ then it can't continue,” Vasicek said.

Vasicek encouraged downtown property owners who don’t want a BID to make their concerns known.

“We (the city) think it's our job to tell them what tools are out there, how we can put them in place and how it can meet their goals. That's really what this is,” Vasicek said. “…If they don't want to do it, we won't do it. But based on a year-and-a-half of planning efforts and what everybody said they want downtown to be, a BID will get us one step closer.”

Those with questions relating to the BID can contact Van Iperen at 402-562-4273 or at Jean.VanIperen@columbusne.us, or any of the DBIDB members.