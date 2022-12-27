Columbus city officials talk about 2022 accomplishments, plans for new year

Progressive and dynamic are just some of the words that come to mind when Mayor Jim Bulkley and City Administrator Tara Vasicek are asked to describe Columbus.

From the construction of a three-story community building to be a focal point of downtown to an expansion of the trail system, the City of Columbus has seen vast changes throughout the past year.

COMMUNITY BUILDING AND DOWNTOWN

In 2020, Columbus voters approved the issuance of bonds not to exceed $10 million, to be paid for by an existing sales tax, for the Columbus Community Building. The multi-story structure will house the Columbus Public Library, a community room, an art gallery, Columbus Area Children’s Museum and city hall, as well as another The Broken Mug location.

Just off Frankfort Square at the end of 2022, a glass and earth-toned building soars above downtown Columbus. The former library was torn down in March 2021 to make way for the new community building and temporarily relocated across the street in the old police station.

Once city offices are moved in the community building, the current city hall – located next door – will be demolished for a parking lot.

Vasicek said the city will officially get the keys for the building in May 2023. It’ll take roughly four to six weeks to move and install equipment and furniture. The hope, she said, is for a summer opening.

“We knew this was coming for downtown and are really excited about it being kind of the hub of downtown activity,” Vasicek said. “We wanted to kind of start sparking other activity in downtown so we're just finishing up the downtown study. We're just finishing up our phase one of the downtown grade separation to see if the community wants us to move forward with another viaduct.”

The city will also be making improvements to Frankfort Square next year, which was a need discovered from a recently completed downtown study. Plans still need to be finalized and presented to the Columbus City Council, Vasicek said, but those improvements could include more food truck spots, group-friendly seating, art, etc.

“Overwhelmingly we heard make Frankfort Square more usable and beautify downtown,” Vasicek said. “We don't want downtown to be a concrete jungle. We need to add trees, we need to add color and art and plantings and all those things. That's what we're going to start doing.”

PARKS AND RECREATION

In 2022, a survey from the city’s park and recreation department showed community members placed importance on trails in Columbus.

The first phase of the Powerhouse Trail, a nearly 1-mile-long concrete paved trail located between the Lost Creek flood control and the north side of Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to 33rd Avenue, was completed this year. Money has been budgeted for progress on a second phase for the project.

The ultimate goal is to have a connected trail system in Columbus.

“I've always said I'm not a trail person, so I have been impressed with the passion that a lot of our citizens have for trails, and want more,” Bulkley said. “They certainly want us to move forward with our vision of connecting the city and having it all together.”

According to Vasicek, Columbus has more parks per acre per capita than almost any first-class city in the state of Nebraska, but where they’ve fallen behind is making sure all their parks are vibrant and used as much as possible.

Next year master planning will be completed for Gerrard Park and all of Pawnee Park. The master plan will allow the city to have a clear outlook on what to invest in over the next five years.

“We think that's really valuable because we hear a lot about how important quality of life amenities in the community are,” Vasicek said. “We don't have unlimited resources, so it's really important to plan and get feedback so that we're using our resources as wide as wisely as we can.”

Notably, a million dollars have been budgeted in 2023 to rehabilitate the courts at Gerrard Park, she added.

“It’s probably going to include pickleball and tennis courts when it's complete. Pickleball is big, so we're excited,” Vasicek said. “We're going to do a suspended court, much like the tennis courts at Pawnee Park, so they're really high quality they last a long time and it will be a really nice improvement.”

Visitors to the Pawnee Plunge will see a new family slide in 2023.

“The Plunge is a tremendous asset to our community,” Bulkley said. “It's only a three-month window but if you drive through that parking lot on any hot afternoon, it's amazing the license plates that you see.”

Bulkley noted city officials have been also trying to involve the park board more so those members feel like they have more ownership of what the city is doing, and it gives a broader voice.

This year, the lights were replaced at the Pawnee Park Legion Field and Quail Run reopened following reconstruction from damage from severe flooding in 2019, with more work set for 2023.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The city has been investing in streets, water and sewer for the past several years, Vasicek said, because Columbus can’t grow without its infrastructure.

In 2022, the city finished East 14th Avenue and reconstructed 45th Avenue and 15th Street, along with regular maintenance work.

Next year, water and sewer will be extended along Lost Creek Parkway, and the 23rd Street reconstruction project – from approximately 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue – will start and last roughly two years.

The project will be a challenge, Bulkley noted, especially for businesses located along that street.

“We've got to recognize that it really is one of those, we've got to put up with the headache to enjoy the end result because when it is done, it's going to be great but we’ve just got to get there,” Bulkley said.

The city has been in the process of building a city-owned fiber ring. Infrastructure is completed for it, Vasicek said, and by this time next year, it should be entirely done.

“What that's going to lead to in 2023 is us providing free Wi-Fi in a lot of public spaces, so in Frankfort Square, Gerrard Park, Pawnee Park, Memorial Stadium, the Pawnee Plunge, we're going to have Wi-Fi in all those places now,” Vasicek said. “So just kind of bringing us into that next phase of technology. We're really excited about that.”

GETTING IT DONE

The city is able to complete its projects through careful planning and being fiscally responsible, Vasicek noted.

Both Vasicek and Bulkley have been in their respective positions for five years.

“Every year we've gotten a little more efficient, and we're getting a little bit more done each year because we're starting to adjust our processes a little bit,” Vasicek said. “We know if we can't actually get something done in a budget year, we don't just put it in the budget; we start planning this year for what we're going to put in the budget for next year so we can actually get it done.”

Communication is a goal, she said, and department heads meet monthly. The city has budgeted a new position for a public communications manager, whose job will be sharing information with the public, she added.

Columbus is growing significantly faster than most other communities in the state, Vasicek said, while also having one of the lowest property tax levies. They are able to invest in the community by being fiscally responsible.

“A 100% of our sales tax dollars in Columbus go to capital improvements,” Vasicek said. “We can do all these projects because we have designated earmarked funding for them year over year over year. And we have less staff than our sister cities.”

Bulkley added city staff is able to stay on top of all the progress going on, and they are aware it is taxpayers’ money they are spending.

“I know not everybody always agrees with the decisions we make. There's always those that are going to challenge some of the things you do,” Bulkley said. “You just need to be able to be comfortable with the explanation you give them. That is one thing that I think the administration does very well for the council and the citizens as a whole if they come forward.”

Growing is another word that quickly came to mind when describing Columbus.

“If we're going to continue doing that, we've got to continue what we've been doing, which is offering good employment, offering great education, continuing to try and accomplish things on our housing market,” Bulkley said.