Columbus commission OKs casino redevelopment plan

On Monday evening, the Columbus Planning Commission approved the redevelopment plan for a casino, horse racetrack and hotel project northwest of town.

The redevelopment plan covers the infrastructure construction that will be needed to make the project a reality. A number of entities are involved in the project.

Convergence, LLC is the overarching developer named in the redevelopment plan presented to the planning commission on Monday. Convergence also currently owns the land where the casino, racetrack and hotel will be located.

Columbus Exposition & Racing, Inc. (CER), meanwhile, is a Columbus nonprofit dedicated to the future of horse racing in the area. Finally there's Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Harrah's. Caesars is a hotel and casino entertainment company based out of Reno, Nevada, which owns the Harrah's casino brand.

As the developer, Convergence is seeking funding support for the infrastructure by way of tax increment financing (TIF). Presenting a redevelopment plan to the planning commission is part of the process for a project seeking TIF.

The planning commission's approval of the redevelopment plan -- which the commission gave on Monday night, along with approval for the project's preliminary plat -- indicates that the project conforms to the city's comprehensive plan.

"It helps achieve the desired development to the northwest on the (U.S.) Highway 81 corridor. In multiple places in the comprehensive plan it talks about that as a natural corridor for development for the city. ... This project is certainly a catalyst for that," Omaha-based Baird Holm LLP TIF Attorney Michael Sands said at the meeting.

The process doesn't end with the planning commission's green light, though. As indicated in the city's TIF policy document, the city council has the final say on approving or denying a TIF project.

"The Redevelopment Plan and Preliminary Plat are done at (the) Planning Commission," Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said in a Tuesday afternoon email to the Telegram.

Vasicek indicated that the plan and preliminary plat will go in front of the city council on Feb. 22.

"The only other issues are Final Plat and Zoning, which are expected in March," Vasicek said. "...Those things are built on the Redevelopment Plan."

At the meeting, Tom Jackson -- who is involved with both Convergence and CER -- said the goal is to start construction in a few months and wrap up by the end of 2023. As Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick pointed out at the meeting, the casino is not the only big project in Columbus slated for completion in 2023.

"With the city making the investment in the library and community center, the hospital making the investment in the field house and then CER/Convergence/Harrah's/Caesars -- however you put that all together -- making the investment in the casino, we have three major projects that will be done mid-2023, hopefully," Brunswick said. "...The infrastructure doesn't just benefit the casino. That benefits from 53rd Avenue to 63rd Avenue and then all the way up to the parkway, so future developments are also limitless."

During the meeting, Cline Williams attorney Andrew Willis -- who was there representing the project's hotel interests -- also touched on the hotel's impact on other lodging establishments in Columbus.

"From the location, what that hotel is meant to serve, this really should be a separate client base than other hotels in town. We really see this as being driven by the racing and the casino," Willis said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

