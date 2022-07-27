Columbus Community Band readying for kick off

The Columbus Community Band is gearing up to continue its tradition of giving the community the gift of music. Rehearsals will start next week for the band’s big yearly kick off to Columbus Days.

Director Doug Phillips said the band will be performing traditional songs as well as tunes that relate to this year’s Columbus Days theme, “Nightmare on 13th Street.” The show will be held at 7 p.m. at the Aug. 11 LawnChairs on the Square concert at Frankfort Square.

The first night of rehearsals will be held Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Family Life Center, 15th Street and 23rd Avenue. They will continue Aug. 4 and Aug. 8.

Phillips noted he sees about 35 to 45 people taking part in the band each year.

“We've got everybody from farmers to housewives to students that are still in high school and there's businessmen; everybody comes out,” Phillips said.

Phillips added that those wanting to be in the band don’t have to be a master musician; they just need to be able to play an instrument.

“We would like to have a good group of people who just want to play their instruments and have a good time,” he said.

As for Phillips himself, he said he was a band director for 35 years so being a part of the Columbus Community Band is something he really enjoys.

“It's always fun to get back with a band again,” Phillips said. “I enjoy working with the variety of ages, and variety of people and areas they come from and so forth. Just the diversity of the group. Also look forward to the crowd response. They're always really into the concert. And that's always fun for us to perform.”

The community band is supported by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Music. Additionally, Immanuel provides the rehearsal space.

“We have a library of songs, probably of maybe 100 tunes we've done over the years. And every year they pick about 20 of the ones that they want to do,” said Mike Moser, owner of Columbus Music.

“The chamber supports it by keeping track of the database, sending out cards and information and providing an arrangement or two each year that match the theme.”

Moser said the performance is always a good show that draws out a large crowd.

“People enjoy listening to the band play, live music is always a thrill more so than just listening to a recording,” Moser said. “It's out in the park where the atmosphere is great.”

The origins of the Columbus Community Band date back to the early 1870s when it was a cornet band, according to an informational sheet given to the Columbus Telegram. After being in existence for about eight years, it was started again in 1881 and then disbanded during the Spanish-American War.

The Columbus City Band and was organized in 1899 and, after legislation was passed, the city of Columbus in 1936 contributed for this community organization. In early 1982, Scott Cumming and John Putnam were asked by the Columbus Days chairman to discuss ideas for the Columbus Days celebration. The band was renamed the Columbus Community Band; rehearsals took place in August and a concert was held at Frankfort Square to kick off the Columbus Days festivities.

That tradition has continued for 40 years. Notably, the festivities didn’t take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“The fact that we can bring everybody together, that's what Columbus Days is kind of about,” Phillips said. “It's not just for one group of people in town, it's for the entire community, the entire area.”

Moser added that band members are all volunteers who donate their time and talents to the concert.

“You just don't realize when you have 35 people up there, and all the wrong notes they could play but they don't, they play the right ones,” Moser said. “When you hear it, it sounds good. You think, 'oh, yeah, that's the band.' But when you know what all goes into it, it's really pretty, pretty cool.”