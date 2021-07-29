Columbus Community Band to hold practice Monday

Columbus Community Band Director Doug Phillips still remembers his first time watching the band that he now conducts perform.
For a small-town group that has members who haven’t played in a while, Phillips said he was impressed by their concert.
“They’re very dedicated,” said Philips, who has been in the band for 25 years and its director for about eight of them. “They may not be the best players in the world but they really have a heart for music and they enjoy being a part of it.”
Residents and visitors can hear the community band play to kick off Columbus Days. It will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Frankfort Square. Before then, the musical group is holding a practice starting at 7 p.m. on Monday at Immanuel Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. in Columbus.
Phillips said anyone who plays an instrument is welcomed to attend the practice, even if they haven’t performed in a long time.
“We’re not limiting anybody. We want everyone who wants to play, play,” he said.
Columbus Music Owner Mike Moser – who organizes the band – said this performance will be special as the group didn’t play together last due to COVID-19. Columbus Days was also canceled in 2020 because of the same reason.
“I think everybody is excited to get together again,” Moser said. “It was kind of a letdown to have to cancel it last year but the virus hit us fairly hard.”
Phillips said the group has had everywhere from 30-50 members in a given year. He doesn’t have an exact number currently but he said he expects to have a better count by next week.
According to information provided by Columbus Music, a community band in Columbus has been around off and on since the 1870s. The first one began then but disbanded a few years later. Another one was started in 1881 but then dispersed because of the Spanish-American War.
Then, in 1899, the then-named Columbus City Band was created. The group had been quite active as it held weekly rehearsals throughout the year, only taking time off in the winter. Starting the first of June and until the middle of September, the band held a weekly Friday night concert at Frankfort Square.
The Columbus City Band was active until the 1960s.
Around a couple of decades later, the 1982 Columbus Days Chairman Kevin Bennett asked John Putnam and Scott Cumming about ideas for that year’s event. The pair suggested reforming the Columbus City Band, which was later renamed the Columbus Community Band to reflect the different areas where members lived.
Cumming and Putnam became the band chairman and production manager, respectively.
Following three practices, the band performed before Columbus Days at Frankfort Square. It has since become an annual tradition.
Phillips said he’s proud to be part of that custom.
“It means a lot to direct this group. I’ve always admired the previous directors,” Phillips said. “… I enjoy playing in the band. I like playing the baritone. For me, it’s a win-win. Either playing or directing, it’s a great experience.”
