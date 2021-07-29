Columbus Community Band to hold practice Monday

Columbus Music Owner Mike Moser – who organizes the band – said this performance will be special as the group didn’t play together last due to COVID-19. Columbus Days was also canceled in 2020 because of the same reason.

“I think everybody is excited to get together again,” Moser said. “It was kind of a letdown to have to cancel it last year but the virus hit us fairly hard.”

Phillips said the group has had everywhere from 30-50 members in a given year. He doesn’t have an exact number currently but he said he expects to have a better count by next week.

According to information provided by Columbus Music, a community band in Columbus has been around off and on since the 1870s. The first one began then but disbanded a few years later. Another one was started in 1881 but then dispersed because of the Spanish-American War.