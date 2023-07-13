After several years of planning and countless hours of work, the Columbus Community Building opened to the public on July 8. City officials said at the opening ceremony that it was built by and for the community of Columbus, hence the name.

Mayor Jim Bulkley emphasized that it was a collaborative effort of many people in the community, from every stage of the building's conception years ago to its opening. Working together, he said, is how Columbus gets things done.

"We do a lot of collaboration because we figured out working together gets things accomplished," Bulkley said at the opening. "This is a great example of what that means: coming together for a common good, coming together for a common cause for the betterment of our community."

Half of the funding used to build the community building came from cash-on-hand and donations, Bulkley said. In 2016, voters gave the OK for the creation of a sales tax but previous bond efforts for a new library failed. Voters then approved in November 2020 a bond measure, funded by that sales tax, for the construction of the new facility.

The original plan for a library, Bulkley said, grew into something greater than the sum of its parts and became the new community building over time, thanks to the effort of many.

"This is an evolution of years and years of work. A lot of hard effort put on by many, many people, and we are proud of what it shows. There are so many people that are involved in making this happen," Bulkley said. "This is a new building that's not quite complete yet. We have lots of little things to work out but we're really excited. This is your building. We want you to enjoy."

The first floor of the community building features part of the Columbus Public Library, right on top of the old library, which was demolished in 2021. It is also home to the Columbus Area Children's Museum, which is still under construction, and a branch of the Broken Mug named the Downtown Mug.

The second floor contains yet more of the library, most notably the children's and teen spaces. It is also a second level for the museum as well as a maker studio, a space for Friends of the Library, an art gallery and the home of the Columbus Arts Council.

Elley Coffin, executive director of the Columbus Arts Council and community coordinator for the city of Columbus, said she's excited to see the arts council have their own space again after COVID-19 and losing their place at the original library building.

"It's nice to have a home and especially to be in a building that's going to be full of people all the time. We too want that activity and life filling our space. It's exciting to be a part of that," Coffin said. "Being in such a central part of Columbus too, we're hoping to bring artistic opportunities to not only the building but the community as well."

The third floor is home to city hall, Columbus City Council chambers and a community room for events.

The Downtown Mug and children's museum are yet under construction with plans for completion in the coming months. While the building is not entirely complete, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said at the ribbon-cutting on July 8 that those involved wanted to get the doors open to the portion that is complete as quickly as they could so people of the community could come in and see their new building.

"Really, today we're here to celebrate the end of a long journey and the grand opening of our community building which is a testament to the strength, resilience and our community's unity," Vasicek said at the opening. "This building stands as a symbol of the community's collective vision, a vision that was fueled by the desire to enhance our residents' quality of life."