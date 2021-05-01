Columbus Community Center reopening next week

The Columbus Community Center had been closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 16, 2020. Now, it will reopen on May 3, 2021, with a celebration.

After almost 14 months, the Center, 3111 19th St., will see a flood of activities come back – but nothing compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“This is minimal compared to what we were doing before,” Manager Cindy Branting said. “But we will get it back. I think the seniors need a place like this to go.”

Still, returning activities include exercise classes, quilting groups, a movie in the wellness center, homemade pie on Wednesdays and breakfast pastries on Fridays. There will be cake and ice cream for birthday celebrations on May 13.

“It’s very exciting. The seniors are thrilled,” she said. “They have really missed getting together and being with other people and just being able to participate in the activities that we had going on.”