Columbus Community Hospital announces new physician

Columbus Community Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Patrick Mulherin to its emergency department.

Mulherin will be working on a limited basis for some time, Columbus Community Hospital stated in a May 2 press release, in something like an onboarding process.

Mulherin has practiced in South Carolina, Texas and Omaha, where he worked as assistant medical director of the emergency department at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. He and his wife, Megan, have a 2-year-old son, Emmett, and are expecting a second child.

The Columbus Telegram sat down to talk with Mulherin about his life, career, and aspirations here in Columbus.

Question: What is your story?

Answer: I’m originally from Dallas, Texas, where I grew up. I went to college in Texas, and then I kind of went all over the map for training. I did a lot of my medical training up in New York City in the Brooklyn area before doing my residency training in South Carolina at the University of South Carolina (USC). While I was there I actually completed two separate residency training programs.

I graduated from OB-GYN residency and an emergency medicine residency. I was there for about seven years or so, and during that interval of time I met my now-wife who was a nurse at USC. She and I ended up moving to Texas for a little while, where I worked in the Austin area. My wife is from the Omaha area so she wanted to come home and be closer to family so we decided to move back to the Omaha area and I took a job here in Omaha.

Q: Where did you work before this?

A: I worked at a small community hospital in Texas, it was a little town called New Braunfels, the community hospital there. Prior to that I worked at a major medical institution, it was the big teaching hospital for USC. Those were the two jobs I had prior to Omaha.

Q: What made you pursue a medical career?

A: I think in general I’ve always been drawn to medicine, ever since I can remember. I remember when I was in second grade, a girl I went to school with brought her father for “bring your parent to work day” and I remember he was a surgeon. He showed us a video of him doing surgery and I remember right then I decided ”I’m going to be a doctor," in the second grade.

I can’t explain the draw but it clicked in my head and I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a physician. As far as emergency medicine is concerned, it’s just the pace of it and the variety of care is very interesting to me. To go to work and never know what you’re going to see and have every day be a little different is something that’s very fun.

A lot of jobs can be redundant but emergency medicine is always exciting and different. I can tell you right now that no two days are ever the same. I think that kind of keeps you on your toes and keeps you motivated to stay sharp. I think that’s been the main draw for emergency medicine for me.

Q: What made you pick Columbus?

A: I was looking for a little bit of a smaller community hospital, just to be able to maybe get my foot in the door. Like I said, I enjoy more of a community-type hospital. I think it’s a nice relief from some of the chaos of big city hospitals. I enjoy becoming sort of ingrained in the smaller community, getting to know the community, getting to know the people as opposed to dealing with just a bunch of anonymous faces all the time that you can get oftentimes at a big city hospital.

Q: What need do you hope to fill?

A: I think with medicine it’s constantly changing. There’s always something new; something new to be learned, a new way to do things. I find it to be beneficial when you have people who sort of come from different places, experiences and background who can introduce a fresh take on things in terms of how to practice medicine in general, maybe bring new ideas to the table that can improve things or shed new light on things. I think it’s always a good idea to bring in new faces to freshen things up sometimes.

Q: What is the best part of what you do?

A: The best part of this is when you genuinely get to make somebody feel better. Oftentimes with emergency medicine, people come in and they’re uncomfortable, they’re in pain, there’s something very distressing going on with them. To take somebody who’s having a very bad day and to either help the physically in terms of making them not hurt anymore or at least provide them with answers or relief from what’s distressing them is pretty good. I think we all know the feeling of being concerned that something is wrong and being able to get answers in a very quick way is relieving to people. I think the pace of emergency medicine allows us to do that and I think that’s pretty cool.

Q: What is a significant challenge you face in this line of work?

A: I think the answer to that varies on where you work. When you work in a sort of inner city big hospital where I’ve worked, you face an entirely different set of challenges than you do in some sort of community setting. Some things are universal, I think, among any location where you work, and number one is access to healthcare.

Oftentimes people come to the emergency department not really because they’re having an emergency but because they don’t have anywhere else to go, you know, they have a hard time navigating the health care system. One of the things we do is that our doors are always open and we’re happy to see anybody and help people navigate the health care system, kind of get them pointed in the right direction to get them the care that they need.

