Columbus Community Hospital gets big award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital was recently awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes hospitals for providing safer health care.

CCH has received an ‘A’ grade for 10 consecutive scoring cycles.

“Patient safety has always been our highest priority, and as we deal with the challenges of COVID-19, we hope this recognition helps reassure our patients that are in good hands,” CCH President/CEO Michael Hansen, in a statement. “Despite the hard weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to maintain the health and safety of our patients.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their records of patient safety and how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Their Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D or F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent. The results are free to the public and are released twice per year.

For more information on CCH’s grade or to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0