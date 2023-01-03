Columbus Community Hospital looks to 2023 events

From fundraisers to cooking classes, Columbus Community Hospital will be holding more of its popular events in 2023, along with some new ones.

CCH Marketing Director Kristin Dahl said CCH collaborates with other local health organizations every three years to complete a community health needs assessment, which identifies health priorities in the community.

“In our most recent iteration, we discovered family health and wellness as a top priority for our community,” Dahl said. “Our wellness activities, such as our Walk with a Doc series and weekly Food Thoughts classes, directly address this community need. Our mission has always been to improve the health of the communities we serve. Our wellness events help support that mission and provide easy, interactive, fun opportunities for people to become healthy and maintain their health throughout the year.”

This assessment identified other the other key health priorities of behavioral health, substance abuse, access to care and family support.

“We work with the East Central District Health Department and other agencies to address these community needs,” Dahl added. “Our programs and events promote these priorities and support our overall mission to provide the best comprehensive care to our community — both preventive and curative.”

The Walk with a Doc series, Healthy Cooking Classes, Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP) and weekly Food Thought classes will continue in 2023. Fundraisers will also be held, including CCH’s popular Boutique29eleven Clothing & Accessories Sale, Extravaganza Butterfly Release, Gift Shop Holiday Open House and Masquerade $5 Jewelry Sale.

In 2022, proceeds from the butterfly release went to fund new diagnostic imaging equipment for the cardiovascular department.

The new technology was something needed, CCH Foundation board member Martin Nore told the Telegram in June, and will help increase the hospital’s breadth of care and keep patients in Columbus.

"With newer technology, good things come about with updating, this will help people to be able to stay close to home and not have to go far away for treatment," Nore said.

"I like the fact that donations and contributions go towards Columbus and the surrounding area, continues to support Columbus Community Hospital and not to some out-of-state function.”

CCH’s cooking classes are just one event that’s grown in popularity over the years, Dahl added.

“Our dietitians often build their annual schedule based on feedback from the previous year. This has helped to keep our community interested,” Dahl said. “Although someone may have attended a class in the past, there is always a new topic or flavor profile to explore.”

An additional Boutique29eleven Clothing & Accessories Sale will be held in 2023 due to its popularity. It is planned for April 3 and Aug. 28. Last year’s Harvest for Health Senior Festival saw great attendance so it will be brought back on Sept. 7.

According to Dahl, CCH often hears positive responses on its health events; the programming provides an opportunity for self-improvement while creating a community.

“Many people who attend one of our events end up returning repeatedly. Participants often see the same faces and can build and grow relationships,” Dahl said. “Social and mental wellness is also very important to overall well-being. We have found the social aspect of our events serves as a bonus for our community as a whole.”

Looking forward, Dahl said, new events are currently being planned, such as a free child car seat check that will be hosted with Columbus Motor Company on May 18.

“Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve, and our events help accomplish that mission in many different ways,” Dahl said. “A healthy community can enhance the quality of life for all who live, work, worship and learn here. We want our community members to live happy and healthy lives, and our events exist to support them on their road to wellness.”