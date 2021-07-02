Columbus Community Hospital reopening main entrance on Monday

Columbus Community Hospital will have its main entrance reopen starting Monday, July 5, as part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ call to end the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
CCH’s main entrance, which has been closed for the past year-and-a-half, will be open for patients and visitors from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Currently, CCH has the northwest Healthpark Medical Office and emergency department entrances open.
The hospital will still conduct COVID-19 screenings at all of its entrances, which is under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. CCH is also still requiring anyone visiting the facility to wear a mask.
CCH President and CEO Mike Hansen said though these have been hard times, the hospital staff has done a tremendous job.
“I have nothing but high praise for our health care providers in the community,” Hansen said. “… Our staff has worked extremely hard during that time. The doctors, nurses and the other staff have spent a lot of hours here at the hospital.”
The governor ended Nebraska's State of Emergency Thursday, but Hansen said the hospital has been working with the East-Central District Health Department to see when CCH could reopen some of its doors.
Hansen said they started this process around a month ago to see if it would be feasible as the hospital didn’t want a situation where it would have to open and close its doors constantly due to increased cases of COVID-19.
“Things have been good for a couple of months at least,” Hansen said. “… We’re not seeing any significant number of new cases. Hospitalizations across the state of Nebraska have gone down.”
He added the hospital staff believes after the Fourth of July weekend is a good time to have the main entryway open again.
Ricketts said during his press conference on June 28 the current low number of hospitalization numbers and cases of COVID-19 are a few reasons why to end the emergency.
But, Ricketts warned even if COVID-19 numbers are dwindling, the virus will still be around “forever.”
“You cannot stop it. It’s a virus,” he said. “That’s one of the things the folks at UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) told us. This is a virus. The only thing you can do is slow it down.”
Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, as well as follow other procedures like coughing into their elbow, washing their hands regularly and staying home if they are sick.
“Those are all good things to do, not just for the coronavirus but for everything like spreading the flu or the common cold,” the governor said.
Although there has been some return to normalcy, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woodwork yet, Hansen said. It’s more of “a new normal” as the hospital is monitoring the different variants of COVID-19 that are out there, he added.
Still, around 50% of Nebraskans are vaccinated, Hansen said. He added that's a respectable percentage to be at but he hopes it continues to grow.
But the fall season does bring some uncertainty, Hansen said. Health officials will monitor the number of cases of both the flu and COVID-19 will be at later this year, he added.
“We’re hoping things stay good,” Hansen said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.