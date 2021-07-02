Columbus Community Hospital reopening main entrance on Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Things have been good for a couple of months at least,” Hansen said. “… We’re not seeing any significant number of new cases. Hospitalizations across the state of Nebraska have gone down.”

He added the hospital staff believes after the Fourth of July weekend is a good time to have the main entryway open again.

Ricketts said during his press conference on June 28 the current low number of hospitalization numbers and cases of COVID-19 are a few reasons why to end the emergency.

But, Ricketts warned even if COVID-19 numbers are dwindling, the virus will still be around “forever.”

“You cannot stop it. It’s a virus,” he said. “That’s one of the things the folks at UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) told us. This is a virus. The only thing you can do is slow it down.”

Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, as well as follow other procedures like coughing into their elbow, washing their hands regularly and staying home if they are sick.

“Those are all good things to do, not just for the coronavirus but for everything like spreading the flu or the common cold,” the governor said.