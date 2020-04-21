Columbus Community Hospital using FDA-approved coronavirus tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More coronavirus tests are on the market to meet demands, even though some have not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But at Columbus Community Hospital, only FDA-approved tests will be used for local testing.

“We only bring in those kits that meet the FDA requirement or the FDA emergency use authorization at this time. But we continue to look at testing out there and devices to see which ones the FDA will approve next,” said Elizabeth Alexander, CCH laboratory director, in a statement.

Some clinics across the country are offering antibody testing that has not been vetted by the FDA. That is a concern for some health officials because of the potential for inaccurate results.

“For something as serious as COVID-19, we have to rely on accurate data before we can tell people with confidence that they are safe to return to the public or not,” said Dr. Joe Citta, a family medicine practitioner at Columbus Family Practice.

Citta said it is important that the results provided to patients through testing is correct for their own safety and the safety of others.