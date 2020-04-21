Columbus Community Hospital using FDA-approved coronavirus tests

More coronavirus tests are on the market to meet demands, even though some have not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
But at Columbus Community Hospital, only FDA-approved tests will be used for local testing.
“We only bring in those kits that meet the FDA requirement or the FDA emergency use authorization at this time. But we continue to look at testing out there and devices to see which ones the FDA will approve next,” said Elizabeth Alexander, CCH laboratory director, in a statement.
Some clinics across the country are offering antibody testing that has not been vetted by the FDA. That is a concern for some health officials because of the potential for inaccurate results.
“For something as serious as COVID-19, we have to rely on accurate data before we can tell people with confidence that they are safe to return to the public or not,” said Dr. Joe Citta, a family medicine practitioner at Columbus Family Practice.
Citta said it is important that the results provided to patients through testing is correct for their own safety and the safety of others.
“Even though there are other tests available, if we can’t trust their accuracy we can actually do more harm than good by letting people go into a situation where they are not safe to return to and end up getting sick or spreading it to other people,” he said.
Dr. Michelle Sell, a family medicine practitioner, said antibody tests are not used for diagnosis, but rather to identify antibodies that may be present due to previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2. The tests have limitations.
“One is that there may be cross-reactivity and antibodies can actually be present because of exposure to a different type of coronavirus. Due to the novel nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there is a lack of clear guidance regarding how to utilize this information clinically, how our immune systems will respond, how long immunity, if developed, may or may not last. We are learning new information each day,” Sell said.
Dr. Luke Lemke, a family medicine practitioner, said antibody test could be a resource in the future.
“Antibody testing may become a very important tool in our bag against the fight against COVID-19, however it is still in the early stages and we cannot forget to continue to practice those strategies that have helped us get this far, namely handwashing social distancing and wearing a mask,” Lemke said.
CCH is beginning to use in-house testing for patients who have a high probability of being positive for COVID-19.
Starting Monday, the hospital began offering Abbott ID-Now testing, a nasal-swab test approved by the FDA. It will provide results in a matter of minutes when a timely result is critical.
“You can get positives as fast as five minutes and negatives in 15 minutes,” Alexander said.
Swabs that have been collected at CCH have been sent to a reference lab or the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for results. The ID-Now test will expedite the process.
The tests are provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and are to be used on those who have a high probability of a positive result.
“We have limited availability because of supply and demand out there. The kits are supplied by the state, so the number we get is dependent on what the state will provide us,” Alexander said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.