Columbus Community Hospital will offer new cardiac scan for patients

Columbus Community Hospital recently announced it soon will offer cardiac calcium scoring, a tool that can be useful in estimating the risk of a future coronary event in patients.

The procedure also is known as coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring, a heart scan or a calcium score. It checks for plaque or calcium buildup in the coronary arteries, which could cause heart disease or lead to a heart attack.

“When physicians talk to patients, they ask them about family history, cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking,” said John Beauvais, radiologist with Columbus Community Hospital’s North Central Radiology. “This is just another factor they can use for prognosis.”

The coronary arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Plaque, which could be made of fat, calcium and or substances, can build up and narrow or close the coronary arteries. Health care providers use calcium scoring to detect this buildup.

The procedure will be available at CCH when a new Siemens SOMATOM Definition Edge computed tomography (CT) machine arrives at the facility. The new machine is part of the hospital’s $35 million expansion and renovation project.