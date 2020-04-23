Columbus Council applies for affordable housing grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Columbus City Council approved a grant application that, if the City is approved, would potentially be used to develop affordable housing.

The grant, from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (NDED) affordable trust fund, is in the amount of $500,000 for which the City would provide an additional $50,000.

If awarded the grant, $416,667 would be used for the acquisition of property – up to $30,000 per unit – for the purchase of about 14 single-family homes. Other costs break down as follows: $47,000 for housing management costs; $3,000 for lead-based paint/risk assessments; and $33,333 for general admission of the grant.

The $50,000 the City would provide would be used to rehabilitate two homes; up to $25,000 per unit.

“The need is there for affordable homes in our area,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “Anything we can do would be beneficial.”

The application deadline is May 12. Council members approved the City applying for the grant Monday night.