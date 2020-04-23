Columbus Council applies for affordable housing grant

During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Columbus City Council approved a grant application that, if the City is approved, would potentially be used to develop affordable housing.
The grant, from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (NDED) affordable trust fund, is in the amount of $500,000 for which the City would provide an additional $50,000.
If awarded the grant, $416,667 would be used for the acquisition of property – up to $30,000 per unit – for the purchase of about 14 single-family homes. Other costs break down as follows: $47,000 for housing management costs; $3,000 for lead-based paint/risk assessments; and $33,333 for general admission of the grant.
The $50,000 the City would provide would be used to rehabilitate two homes; up to $25,000 per unit.
“The need is there for affordable homes in our area,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “Anything we can do would be beneficial.”
The application deadline is May 12. Council members approved the City applying for the grant Monday night.
“We are supposed to hear if we receive any grant funds before July 1, 2020,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “If we do receive funds then we have to complete program documents with NDED. It will likely befall before funds can get out into the community.”
Bulkley noted that the City had applied for a similar grant a few years ago but did not receive it.
The City of Columbus often applies for these types of grants in hopes of receiving funds for economic development in the area, though the City is not always awarded monies.
“It’s something we do quite regularly,” he said.
“We just hope we qualify.”
Similarly, the Columbus City Council held a public hearing on an amendment to the City’s Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Program (EDRLFP) and Housing Revolving Loan Fund Program (HRLFP); these programs had been funded by a Community Development Block Grant.
Though existing projects and loans utilizing monies from the programs, there will be no future funding left for additional projects so the EDRLFP and HRLFP will most likely be discontinued.
Documents attached to the council’s agenda state that the funds were, and still are being, used in the expansion of Columbus Hydraulics Company; a 110,000 square-foot manufacturing plant is being constructed just north of Highway 30 and west of East 29th Avenue in Columbus. An access road had also been constructed, along with water and sewer facilities.
In other business, council members approved:
- Appointing Troy Loeffelholz to the Civil Service Commission.
- Renewal of a solid waste removal license for Ace Sanitation Service
- A payment resolution to Gehring Construction for concrete paving improvements on 48th Avenue from 42nd Street to Lost Creek Parkway and 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway in the amount of $173,157.30.
- A preliminary plat application from Foreman Lumber for an addition consisting of 20 residents lots and one lot for the storm water treatment facility; adjacent segments of 11th Street and 41st Avenue will be concrete paved with a storm sewer.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
