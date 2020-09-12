Columbus Council approves 2020-2021 budget

The Columbus City Council this week unanimously adopted the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, despite public comments made about the City’s golf courses.
This year’s budget includes expenditures of more than $102 million, according to a Sept. 8 memo from Finance Director Heather Lindsley. Last year’s budget of expenditures was more than $101 million. The memo stated the proposed budget includes receipts of more than $90 million.
“I’d like to thank the staff. This is the end of about a five-month process …and (it) begins with staff coming together with wants and needs for the upcoming year,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Our upcoming year starts Oct. 1, so this has been a long process. We have what we believe is a very good budget to work with.”
There are also around $31 million of capital items, as compared to around $43.6 million last year, according to the September memo.
This year, the City has budgeted $7.1 million in local option sales tax, the same as was budgeted last year, according to the Aug. 3 memo. In 2019-2020, there were actual/estimated sales tax receipts of $8,133,585.
“Conservative budgeting has paid off and we have been able to withstand the COVID-19 financial impact,” wrote Lindsley in the memo. “We have no idea how long this will prevail, so I feel good about keeping the budget numbers the same.”
The levy is the same as last year, as well. The property tax request is around $5.5 million.
This year, the City anticipates receiving less Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax funds, which support the street fund, according to the August memo.
“This is another area that has also been impacted by COVID 19,” Lindsley wrote in the August memo. “Nebraska Department of Roads told us to anticipate $2,409,240 of assistance in 2020-2021. This is a decrease of $264,210 from 2019-2020.”
First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte said she feels good about the budget and noted City staff worked hard on it.
“I also think they did a great job, especially with the concerns with the dollars available to us,” Augustine-Schulte said. “The department heads worked great with us (and) City staff in trying to determine ... what we need to get yet this year and what we can put off.”
But, one resident was not happy about the budget.
During a public hearing portion of the meeting, John Curry came forward to express his “dismay and displeasure” with golf subsidies. He said that municipal golfers represent less than 5% of Columbus’ taxpayers.
“What is the rationale for throwing so much precious taxpayer money down the drain every year?” Curry said. “As the report I prepared last year showed, Columbus spends far more per capita subsidizing municipal golf than any other community in Nebraska.”
His report, which was shared with the Telegram, shows Columbus' average per-capita loss is $17.30. North Platte's average per-capita loss is around $14.65, according to his report.
Budget documents show the City of Columbus lost around $604,331 on the Quail Run Golf Course in 2018-2019. In the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, the City is projected to lose $392,750, after losing $269,163 in fiscal year 2019-2020.
The Van Berg Golf Course is projected to lose $124,120 in the 2020-2021 budget. The course lost $117,481 in 2018-2019 and $64,431 in 2019-2020, according to the executive budget summary.
“The local for-profit competitor, the Elks Country Club, cannot be expected to continue to survive competition from taxpayer-subsidized golf courses,” Curry said. “If the City of Columbus does not reduce the number of municipal holes of golf, and soon, our community’s for-profit competitor will be destroyed.”
This would be a horrible injustice for golfers and taxpayers, he added.
“I always appreciate John’s willingness to come in here and voice his concerns,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I know that the golf course isn’t used by 100% of the people in this community, but I think that it is an asset to this community, and I know that there are a lot of people in our community that value it.”
The City needs to continue to upgrade it and keep it usable out of respect for those who invest their time in it, Augustine-Schulte said.
“We look at those dollars and we might gasp a little, but I do think it’s an investment in our community and so I’m open to considering those dollars that we use for that,” Augustine-Schulte said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.