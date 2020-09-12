Columbus Council approves 2020-2021 budget

“The local for-profit competitor, the Elks Country Club, cannot be expected to continue to survive competition from taxpayer-subsidized golf courses,” Curry said. “If the City of Columbus does not reduce the number of municipal holes of golf, and soon, our community’s for-profit competitor will be destroyed.”

This would be a horrible injustice for golfers and taxpayers, he added.

“I always appreciate John’s willingness to come in here and voice his concerns,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I know that the golf course isn’t used by 100% of the people in this community, but I think that it is an asset to this community, and I know that there are a lot of people in our community that value it.”

The City needs to continue to upgrade it and keep it usable out of respect for those who invest their time in it, Augustine-Schulte said.

“We look at those dollars and we might gasp a little, but I do think it’s an investment in our community and so I’m open to considering those dollars that we use for that,” Augustine-Schulte said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

