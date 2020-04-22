Columbus Council approves Van Berg liquor license upgrade pending improvements

During their meeting Monday night, members of the Columbus City Council approved expanding the Van Berg Golf Course’s liquor license contingent upon the business making improvements outlined by the Nebraska fire marshal.
Van Berg Golf Course, 560 Van Berg Drive, currently has a Class A liquor license which only allows the establishment to serve beer. It is seeking a Class I license which would allow them to sell liquor.
A memorandum attached to Monday night’s agenda states that several improvements, detailed from the Nebraska Fire Marshal and Nebraska Health Department, are needed at the golf course in order for the City to approve the upgraded license.
These improvements include replacing walls between maintenance shop/cart storage area and pro shop with updated firewalls, installing new fire doors, installing new firewalls around the furnace room, removing a wood-burning stove located in the maintenance room and installing new plumbing and a wash sink next to the bar. Other improvements will also need to be made to the restrooms along with new signage, the document states. More than $10,000 is estimated for these upgrades.
Tom Freimuth, a Columbus resident who also works as an attorney, spoke during a public hearing held on the matter. Freimuth has helped form nonprofit organization the Columbus Golf Association.
“Since that (fire marshal’s decision) came to my attention, we can possibly get some work donated to address the fire marshal’s concern,” Freimuth said, adding that he will donate his time to work with city officials to proceed with the project.
“Keeping Van Berg can go a long way to growing the golfer’s club. We think we can do some things to improve and increase golf play ... It was expressed at the August (Columbus City Council) meeting that taxpayers have high, high priority. We want to show that we’re doing whatever we can to try to make money. I think the expanded liquor license is in that effort.”
Mayor Jim Bulkley said he is open to the Columbus Golf Association’s plans.
“It would be silly of us not to give you an opportunity to look at whatever possibilities there could be,” Bulkley said. “I think this sounds great if we can make it work. We just have to make sure, you know, that we do it right.”
City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted that a public hearing must be held not more than 45 days after the receipt of the notice from the Nebraska Liquor Commission, meaning that the establishment would have to do the process over again if the Council did not take action on the matter Monday night.
Freimuth asked if council members could approve the application pending completion of the improvements.
“That’s the simplest thing we could do: Go ahead with approval based on the fact that you still have to have the fire marshal sign off on the improvements,” Bulkley commented.
In other business:
* The Columbus City Council approved an agreement, not to exceed $30,800, with The Clark Creative Group for a marketing campaign for the Columbus Public Library project; it was noted that although the project is often referred to as “the library project,” City Hall will also be situated inside of the potential new structure. Library officials are hoping to put a bond issue on the November ballot that would allow sales tax money to funded construction of a new building where the current library and City Hall stand. The city’s portion of the project would be funded by city monies.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
