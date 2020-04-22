Columbus Council approves Van Berg liquor license upgrade pending improvements

“Since that (fire marshal’s decision) came to my attention, we can possibly get some work donated to address the fire marshal’s concern,” Freimuth said, adding that he will donate his time to work with city officials to proceed with the project.

“Keeping Van Berg can go a long way to growing the golfer’s club. We think we can do some things to improve and increase golf play ... It was expressed at the August (Columbus City Council) meeting that taxpayers have high, high priority. We want to show that we’re doing whatever we can to try to make money. I think the expanded liquor license is in that effort.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he is open to the Columbus Golf Association’s plans.

“It would be silly of us not to give you an opportunity to look at whatever possibilities there could be,” Bulkley said. “I think this sounds great if we can make it work. We just have to make sure, you know, that we do it right.”

City Administrator Tara Vasicek noted that a public hearing must be held not more than 45 days after the receipt of the notice from the Nebraska Liquor Commission, meaning that the establishment would have to do the process over again if the Council did not take action on the matter Monday night.