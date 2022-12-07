Columbus council members sworn in

Faces both new and familiar were welcomed to the Columbus City Council this week.

During the council’s regular meeting on Dec. 5, Beth Augustine-Schulte (first ward), Rich Jablonski (third ward) and Prent Roth (fourth ward) were sworn back into office for their respective positions while newcomer Katherine “Kat” Lopez was sworn in as council member representing the second ward.

Augustine-Schulte was re-elected as council present while John Lohr, Jablonski, Augustine-Schulte and Troy Hiemer were appointed to the public finance, judiciary and personnel committee; and Charlie Bahr, Roth, Ron Schilling and Lopez were appointed to the public property, safety and works committee.

Also on Dec. 5, council members gave the OK to a purchase agreement with Great Plains State Bank (GPS) for the current Columbus Public Library/old police station building at 2419 14th St. and nearby lot. The library will stay at its current location until it moves into the Columbus Community Building next year.

“Probably about six months ago, staff did a request for proposal and we received two to purchase this property,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. “We had quite a few inquiries but two proposals. Great Plains State Bank had a great plan. It’ll be a great addition to downtown once it gets all done.”

A memo attached to the meeting agenda states GPS is proposing to purchase the property for $200,000, which could be renegotiated at a later date if assessment shows a potential buried gas tank/line underneath the property.

The initial plans of the property, the ordinance states, would be demolishing the current structure and constructing a two-story building that would house GPS, Centro Hispano, offices for other organizations and other potential features. A representative from the project indicated at the meeting they were not yet ready to share details about these plans.

“It’s another thing that’s happening in downtown Columbus,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

In other business, the council approved extending an agreement that allows the Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center (JCC) to provide dispatching services to Polk County.

The JCC first began providing these services in 2020 when the Polk County Sheriff’s Office had difficulty filling dispatch positions.

“Currently they are being charged $150,000 annually, which they make in two payments,” JCC Communications Director Rachel Pensick said. “For this first extension, we elected to charge an additional 5% so it would move up to a $157,500. And then another 5% the second year to $165,375. Terms of payment schedule stay the same.”

Minutes of the Oct. 20 meeting of the Joint Communications Committee state the increase was due to an increased cost of living and raises the dispatchers have received.

Additionally, the Columbus City Council approved:

A request to seek professional consulting services for renovations to Memorial Stadium and possible future improvements to Pawnee Park and Gerrard Park. A memo attached to the meeting’s agenda says work is needed at Memorial Stadium’s press box, restrooms and concessions, along with electrical and plumbing upgrades. Vasicek added the city will be developing a master plan for Pawnee and Gerrard parks.

The following budgeted purchases: $35,778.05 for a repeater for the joint communications department, $160,565.20 for radio upgrades and $151,692 for three vehicles for the Columbus Police Department, and $11,400 for LED lights at the Aquatic Center.