Over the past year, the City of Columbus has embarked on many revitalization and renovation efforts including the downtown area to 23rd Street and Pawnee to Gerrard Park and many other places in between.

At the Aug. 7 Columbus City Council meeting, city officials and council members received updates on a few of these projects and took action where required on others. Pawnee Park's memorial stadium, for instance, was re-turfed on Aug. 7. Payments, including one for $425,700, were also discussed and approved at the meeting.

"The lifespan of turf is about eight years, we were able to get 11 out of ours, which means the community is taking care of it, preserving it in the way it should be," Eckhardt said.

The new turf, Eckhardt said, is the first time the artificial turf has been replaced, so it should last for a long time. In addition to the replacement, soccer lines were added for those who wish to use Memorial Stadium for soccer matches. The turf will be accessible to whoever has the time slot for the day, Eckhardt added.

"Soccer will also be able to be played at Pawnee if the teams so desire. The schools will work out their schedules together," Eckhardt said. "If anybody from the community wants to use the football field they can contact Parks and Recreation and try to get in the schedule around school events."

A Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application was approved as well, asking the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for $435,000 in CDBG funding. This, in addition to $200,000 from area businesses and a $50,000 match from the City of Columbus, will help downtown business spruce up their buildings a little.

"It allows us to help businesses with facades, whether that's awnings, windows, doors, paint, signage, a lot of things like that. It's a continuation of that program," Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen said.

Van Iperen has been involved with the project since its beginnings, working every step of the way from initial survey results to coordinating with the city and the newer Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). The grant, she said, helps pay for improvements to downtown businesses, which have to be applied for with the BID. If approved, half the cost of the projects can be supplemented by grant funding.

"Each property owner would need to apply for the grant, doesn't matter if it's new or old, and there's certain things it will fund and won't fund, like they won't fund anything inside unless it's something like bringing electrical work up to code or something," Van Iperen said.

As a few examples, she said, the windows at Big Pals Little Pals of Columbus, the Friedhof Building's up-lighting and some of the awnings downtown were assisted by grant funding.

$200,000 will be used for the revitalization of the buildings downtown, $250,000 for the removal of barriers to accessibility on sidewalks, $10,000 for construction management and $25,000 for administration of the grant.

"This year they're allowing the city to apply to do sidewalks so we're looking at a portion for sidewalk improvement in that area, making it handicap accessible, adding ramps, fixing broken concrete so it's more maneuverable for people with wheelchairs, walkers (and) canes," Van Iperen said.

An update on the 23rd Street repairs was also presented, to the effect that:

The foundation for a new signal pole at 23rd Street and Third Avenue was set.

Various parts of First and Third Avenues were paved.

Pavement is set to be removed at 14th Avenue and 23rd Street, then re-paved, along with curb ramps.

Late summer is expected to see a switch to traffic in westbound lanes from East of 16th Avenue to East of East 11th Avenue.