Columbus Council shows law enforcement support with proclamation

The Columbus City Council showed its support for law enforcement during its regular meeting this week with a proclamation designating Respect for Law Week.

“I think that we take for granted the safety and the protection that we have in our community,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

Bulkley read the proclamation during the meeting, saying law enforcement is key to make any town more hospitable for residents and visitors. The proclamation declared this week – May 2-8, 2021 – as Respect for Law Week; it asks residents to join the Optimist Club of Columbus in carrying out that message.

The proclamation states, “The problems of crime touch and affect all segments of our society and can erode the moral and economic strengths of our communities.

“Our vitality as a community and as a society depends to a great degree on the willingness of each individual member to give of his or her time and talents in volunteer service.”

The proclamation ends by saying Optimist clubs around the nation have sponsored and supported programs that are geared toward stopping crime and encouraging respect for the law.