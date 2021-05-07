Columbus Council shows law enforcement support with proclamation

The Columbus City Council showed its support for law enforcement during its regular meeting this week with a proclamation designating Respect for Law Week.
“I think that we take for granted the safety and the protection that we have in our community,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
Bulkley read the proclamation during the meeting, saying law enforcement is key to make any town more hospitable for residents and visitors. The proclamation declared this week – May 2-8, 2021 – as Respect for Law Week; it asks residents to join the Optimist Club of Columbus in carrying out that message.
The proclamation states, “The problems of crime touch and affect all segments of our society and can erode the moral and economic strengths of our communities.
“Our vitality as a community and as a society depends to a great degree on the willingness of each individual member to give of his or her time and talents in volunteer service.”
The proclamation ends by saying Optimist clubs around the nation have sponsored and supported programs that are geared toward stopping crime and encouraging respect for the law.
This declaration is done annually by not only the local Optimist group but by its national organization, Columbus Optimist Respect for Law Committee Chairwoman Betty Earley said.
"We think it's important to recognize them (local law enforcement)," said Earley, who is also a Columbus Optimist board member.
Columbus is one of the safest communities in Nebraska, according to a study published in March 2021 by safewise.com. SafeWise, which highlights national crime and safety trends, ranked Columbus as the fifth most-secured town in which to live.
SafeWise based its data on violent and property crime rates, according to its website. Nearby Schuyler in Colfax County was named the safest community in all of Nebraska.
Having a safer community that means younger couples are more willing to relocate to an area that they know is secure, Bulkley said.
“A safe community is one of the top priories,” he said. “So I think when we have an opportunity to say, ‘Thank you,’ and acknowledge them, it’s important to do that.”
During Monday’s meeting, Ward Two Council member Dennis Kresha also mentioned Columbus’ safety ranking.
“I would like to think our first responders, the police and fire department for this honor,” he said.
Additionally, Bulkley credited the Optimist Club for recognizing Respect for Law Week.
“It’s a nice pat on the back, and a thank you to those who serve,” said Bulkley.
City officials will also present the proclamation to the Optimist Club during its meeting on Friday. Additionally, law enforcement officers from Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be presented a certificate thanking them for their work, Earley said.
"It's a really good discussion because you get people from all four branches," Earley said, adding the Columbus Kiwanis Club is involved in the presentation. "We've always felt it was important and we've always done it."
Bulkley said he believes this is a nice opportunity to honor those in law enforcement.
“I think it’s great when an organization like Optimist tries to recognize someone who has done a good job throughout the year and single out an individual,” Bulkley said. “I’m sure it’s tough to single out an individual because there are probably many that are qualified and be recognized.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.