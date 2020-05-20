Columbus Council to consider hazard mitigation program

The Platte County Board has already approved their participation letter, Vasicek said, while NRD is still working on theirs.

“Obviously that will come back to the Council, most likely on multiple occasions at a later date for final decision on each of the parcels,” Vasicek noted.

“If we go through with the acquisition, the properties would be cleaned up and nobody would be able to build on those properties in the future.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley clarified that while the City of Columbus would be able to pursue development on the properties – such as turning it into a recreational area – no business or entity would be able to take the properties out of mitigation for development.

“This is basically step one of multiple steps,” Bulkley said. “My take on this is we participate to see where everything goes and what all the dollars shake out to be.”

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl said Tuesday that the matter is just being considered by county officials and that no further information is available.