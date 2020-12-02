Columbus Council to continue in-person meetings

Although the Columbus City Council met virtually earlier this year, the Board of Parks Commissioners did not have any online meetings.

“We didn’t have anything pressing … we just canceled our meetings in April and May,” Hansen said. “I’m planning on (meeting in January). We (have) to start getting ready for next summer.”

The Board of Parks Commissioners met in March and then again in July, according to the City’s website.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the executive order would help the City out.

“Otherwise, no plans to change what we’re doing right now,” Vasicek said. “We can have everybody participate even if they’re not well enough to be physically at the meeting. We’ll use it if we need to, but we’re all pretty comfortable that we can maintain our social distance and wear masks.”

Anyone participating virtually would use the electronic voting system currently utilized by the Council, she noted.

Although there is an option to do so, Bulkley said the City wants to have in-person meetings whenever possible.