Columbus Council to continue in-person meetings

City of Columbus officials will continue to meet in-person, said the mayor and city administrator, after Gov. Pete Ricketts recently signed an executive order allowing for elected officials to attend and vote in public meetings virtually.
The executive order states that “the requirement to isolate or quarantine is immediate and can prevent attendance at public meetings, preventing a quorum of elected officials attending.”
A quorum is the minimum number of members that must attend a meeting.
“We will continue with our normal meeting process as we have the last two or three meetings,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “If someone has an issue and cannot be part of a meeting, they would have the ability to participate via electronics.”
The executive order is part of the measures Ricketts announced for the current Directed Health Measure. The state is in the orange, which means more than 20% of hospital beds statewide are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Under the orange, board members or council members who are quarantined can attend virtually. Under the red, which would mean 25% of hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients, there would be an executive order allowing all public meetings to be held virtually.
Local COVID measures include a mask mandate. The Columbus City Council meeting last week passed the mandate after the Council voted 4-4, with Bulkley voting to break the tie. The mandate requires masks in all premises open to the public for everyone aged six and older. There are many exceptions in the ordinance.
Ward 1 Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte missed the Nov. 16 City Council meeting while, she said, dealing with COVID-19.
“They even sent me the Zoom invite, so I could participate virtually if I wanted to,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I was waiting for my test results on that Monday. I knew I was so sick that day … By Monday, I was completely wiped out. I just knew I would never get through a meeting.”
Augustine-Schulte said she asked to be excused from the meeting.
Still, Augustine-Schulte said it will absolutely help in future situations where people are quarantining or have the virus.
Support Local Journalism
“If they have to be quarantined because of those symptoms, by all means, let them participate and be involved in as many community things that they can be involved in, especially when it comes to overseeing your City government,” Augustine-Schulte said. “I think that’s a good thing.”
As the Telegram previously reported, the Board of Parks Commissioners meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 was canceled as some board members were quarantining due to possible exposures.
Board of Parks Commissioners Chair Brad Hansen said he would be OK having a virtual participation for safety, but in-person meetings are better than online ones.
“It’s better than not having a meeting,” he said. “The last meetings we’ve had were spread out enough.”
Although the Columbus City Council met virtually earlier this year, the Board of Parks Commissioners did not have any online meetings.
“We didn’t have anything pressing … we just canceled our meetings in April and May,” Hansen said. “I’m planning on (meeting in January). We (have) to start getting ready for next summer.”
The Board of Parks Commissioners met in March and then again in July, according to the City’s website.
City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the executive order would help the City out.
“Otherwise, no plans to change what we’re doing right now,” Vasicek said. “We can have everybody participate even if they’re not well enough to be physically at the meeting. We’ll use it if we need to, but we’re all pretty comfortable that we can maintain our social distance and wear masks.”
Anyone participating virtually would use the electronic voting system currently utilized by the Council, she noted.
Although there is an option to do so, Bulkley said the City wants to have in-person meetings whenever possible.
“It will be an option that could be used for someone in need. Our intent is that it’s only used if someone is at home quarantined or is down and out with the virus,” he said. “That one-on-one is important. You lose things when you’re not able to talk directly to each other.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
