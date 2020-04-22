Columbus couple ready to cruise in Torch Red Mustang

Lance said they began noticing how cruise nights were becoming popular in towns across the country. Even communities in nearby Colfax and Butler counties have hosted them in recent weeks. So they decided to plan the first-ever Cruising Columbus from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday, April 23. As part of it, people are encouraged to bring out a ride of their choice for a couple of hours of good old-fashioned cruising.

The plan is to start in the parking lot that is home to Pizza Ranch, 2266 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The tentative route is for vehicles to head south and turn right at Ace Hardware onto 14th Street, wrap around Typhoon Wash, turn left back onto 33rd and head north, making an eventual right on 23rd Street down to Menards and repeat (Maps of the route will be available for pickup on the night of the cruise in the parking lot).

“We’re just trying to get everyone together and go have some fun,” Lance said. “Get out, have some fun, show off your cars and keep social distancing in mind.”

If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate Thursday evening, the Mitchells said they’ll try again for the following Thursday. Ideally, it will become more than a one-time thing.

“Who knows what it could turn into,” Lance said. “We want to get it going once a month and hope it becomes a thing around here.”