Columbus couple takes to the skies

Alexa said she met Seth while they were attending college in Lincoln – him at Nebraska Wesleyan University, her at the University of Nebraska. She graduated last year with a degree in fashion merchandising, so it’s safe to say her career path has taken a sharp turn.

But, she said, her dad was pretty excited to hear she is taking flying lessons.

“He kind of had accepted, once my sisters and I all graduated from college, that none of us were going to fly. But he always had said, ‘You know, if anyone wants to fly, just let me know and I can see if I can help you out with finding a place,’” Alexa said.

When Alexa told him she was taking flying lessons, she said he thought it was a prank. Once she convinced him it was the truth, she said, he was eager to help and wants to come to see her fly as much as possible.

“He’s definitely happy,” Alexa said.

Alexa is from Papillion in Sarpy County and Seth is from Wahoo, but they moved to Columbus after he got a job at Vishay as a new product development engineer.

Moore, the couple’s instructor, has been a pilot for over 45 years. Originally from Schuyler, he moved to Columbus 18 years ago when his wife got a job in town.