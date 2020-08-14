Columbus couple takes to the skies

Newlyweds Seth and Alexa Lindgren are learning to fly together – literally.
Shortly after their May 2 wedding, the Columbus couple took up private flying lessons under the tutelage of local pilot and flight instructor Albin Moore. They took their first solo flights on Monday.
Alexa’s dad, Mark Franck, has made his living as a pilot. He was in the Air Force and he currently works for Southwest Airlines. Seth had been thinking of joining the Air Force, she said, and Franck suggested he take flying lessons to see how he liked it.
“I went out with him to his first flight with Albin and I got pretty jealous,” Alexa said, laughing. “So I ended up deciding to give it a try, too. I’m now thinking of turning it into a career for myself, as well.”
Alexa said she’s considering joining the Air National Guard. First thing’s first, though – Seth and Alexa need to get their private pilot's licenses. Alexa said she hopes to check that box by December.
“It just depends on how often we can get out there and how good the weather is,” she said.
Before getting a private pilot’s license, Seth and Alexa must each clock in 40 hours of flying time. After that, there are exams – written, oral and practical. They each also need a certain amount of solo and cross-country flying time under their belt.
Alexa said she met Seth while they were attending college in Lincoln – him at Nebraska Wesleyan University, her at the University of Nebraska. She graduated last year with a degree in fashion merchandising, so it’s safe to say her career path has taken a sharp turn.
But, she said, her dad was pretty excited to hear she is taking flying lessons.
“He kind of had accepted, once my sisters and I all graduated from college, that none of us were going to fly. But he always had said, ‘You know, if anyone wants to fly, just let me know and I can see if I can help you out with finding a place,’” Alexa said.
When Alexa told him she was taking flying lessons, she said he thought it was a prank. Once she convinced him it was the truth, she said, he was eager to help and wants to come to see her fly as much as possible.
“He’s definitely happy,” Alexa said.
Alexa is from Papillion in Sarpy County and Seth is from Wahoo, but they moved to Columbus after he got a job at Vishay as a new product development engineer.
Moore, the couple’s instructor, has been a pilot for over 45 years. Originally from Schuyler, he moved to Columbus 18 years ago when his wife got a job in town.
Flying, he said, has always been his hobby.
“I’m a retired postal worker,” Moore said. “I was doing a lot of flight instructing over here when I was at the post office.”
In approximately 25 years of private flight instruction, Moore said Alexa is the first female solo pilot he’s trained.
“I think I started with him (Seth) about May 15 and I started flying with Alexa a few days later, right after that. We’ve been flying for about three months,” Moore said. “There’s some aspiration there that Alexa would like to follow in the steps of her father.”
The possibilities are what excite her about flying, Alexa said, whether she ends up in the Guard, working for an airline or, like Moore, making a lifelong hobby out of it.
“I like that it’s something different every single day. Even in Columbus, there’s always a different view, something else you notice while out there,” Alexa said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
